You are here

  • Home
  • DiplomaticQuarter: Emergency US visas resuming for Saudi students

DiplomaticQuarter: Emergency US visas resuming for Saudi students

The US State Department suspended routine visa services worldwide in March due to the pandemic. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mg99g

Updated 27 August 2020
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Emergency US visas resuming for Saudi students

  • Reasons such as attending a wedding, traveling for fun, assisting pregnant relatives, and participating in an annual event do not qualify for expedited appointments
Updated 27 August 2020
Arab News

The US Embassy in Riyadh and the consulates in Dhahran and Jeddah are resuming limited visa appointments for Saudi students, including those participating in a residency or clinical program that provides services and care to patients in the US.
The embassy stated that, because of COVID-19 and social distancing, the appointment dates and severely limited and priority will go to those previously issued with US student visas and those whose study programs were starting imminently.
Reasons such as attending a wedding, traveling for fun, assisting pregnant relatives, and participating in an annual event do not qualify for expedited appointments.
People with a valid Certificate of Eligibility (I-20) issued by their universities may qualify for a student visa. Applicants can submit an expedited appointment request if their planned travel date is within the next three weeks, the embassy said. This option is strictly limited for students who are within 21 days of their start date.
An emergency appointment can only be registered after an applicant has scheduled a regular appointment and will only be approved if there is a need to travel for emergency medical care, the death of a direct relative, an urgent business matter, and if the purpose of traveling is to resume or begin studying in the US. Each of these qualifications require official documentation and proof of urgency. An applicant’s case file will be adversely affected if it emerges that the reasons for travel were misrepresented.
The US State Department suspended routine visa services worldwide in March due to the pandemic, and the embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Dhahran and Jeddah canceled associated visa appointments.
In June the department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency US diplomatic personnel and all mission family members due to COVID-19.  Visa units are operating with reduced staff.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia DiplomaticQuarter

Related

Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesians in Saudi Arabia mark 75th Independence Day
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan ambassador to Riyadh reveals plan to promote trade ties

Saudi students working remotely at risk from cyberattacks: Experts

Updated 27 August 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Saudi students working remotely at risk from cyberattacks: Experts

  • Emergency Response Team (CERT) has issued a set of guidelines on safe computer use via its Twitter account and website
Updated 27 August 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Saudi students working remotely were on Wednesday urged to protect their computers from the threat of cyberattacks.
Tech experts fear that university students could fall prey to hackers when the new term begins if they fail to follow security protocols.
In a bid to prevent online attacks on learners studying remotely due to measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Saudi Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) has issued a set of guidelines on safe computer use via its Twitter account and website.
The team, a subsidiary of the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA), said: “The mobility of the devices (students) use to study and connect to multiple networks makes them a target for hackers.”
CERT recommended that students should only connect to password-protected networks, install apps from official stores, update devices regularly with the latest operating system and anti-virus software, and double-check websites used for lectures, homework, and research.
It also advised regular scanning of external hard drives before using them, and more commonly, to avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments sent from unknown sources.
NCA consultant, Fatimah Al-Akeel, told Al-Ekhbariya the Learning Securely cybersecurity campaign aimed to educate students, their guardians, and teachers about the etiquette of online learning.
“Remote learning will focus on e-learning platforms that students and teachers can access on the internet, and in itself, the internet is full of cyberthreats. Users need to be fully aware of these dangers, especially phishing and social engineering,” Al-Akeel said.
She pointed out that hackers would bait people with their interests, for instance, with students, sharing messages and links related to the e-learning platform their school was using or a log of their grades.
“Teachers and educators play a major role in creating a successful learning experience in classrooms. This could be implemented with cybersecurity. Teachers can teach their students on ways to protect themselves online, how to react to anything out of the ordinary that they see online, and who to report it to.
“In order for such campaigns to succeed, we need to put our efforts together with teachers and guardians, and anyone related to the education process, such as deanships of electronic transactions in universities providing guidelines by CERT or their own. All of these can have an impact on the campaign and help deliver it to its intended audience,” Al-Akeel added.
Students of all levels will resume the new school year through remote learning for a period of seven weeks, the Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh has announced.
The decision was made after coordinated discussions with the relevant authorities as Saudi Arabia continued to tackle the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the global health crisis, the Kingdom has accelerated the e-learning process through its accredited platforms. Virtual classes will be given through Vschool.sa as teachers will be required to deliver lessons remotely. School curriculums will be provided on the iEN platform, the Kingdom’s national education portal.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced 33 new COVID-19-related deaths, taking to 3,755 the total number of people in the Kingdom who have so far died from the disease.
There were 1,068 new cases reported, meaning 310,836 people had now contracted COVID-19. Health officials said 22,136 cases were active of which 1,601 patients were in critical condition.
According to the Ministry of Health, Jazan recorded the highest number of new cases in the Kingdom with 84, while Makkah reported 67, and Madinah 57.
Another 1,013 patients had recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 284,945.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 4,850,659 polymerase chain reaction tests, with 58,467 checks having been carried out in the most recent 24-hour period.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 claims 33 more lives in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 1,114 new COVID-19 cases

Latest updates

Egypt calls for international meeting of tourism ministers to discuss revival of sector
3 MLB games postponed in wake of Kenosha shooting
GOP convention defends police as racial tension rises anew
Nine-screen AMC cinema opens at Al-Makan Mall in Riyadh
Christchurch white supremacist gunman, Brenton Tarrant jailed for life without parole

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.