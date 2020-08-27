You are here

  • Home
  • Oil price hits five-month high as hurricane heads for US refineries

Oil price hits five-month high as hurricane heads for US refineries

Hurricane Laura homed in on the heartland of the US energy industry. (Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5bv8k

Updated 27 August 2020
Frank Kane

Oil price hits five-month high as hurricane heads for US refineries

  • Aramco shutters giant Texas plant as ‘catastrophic’ storm barrels toward Gulf of Mexico
Updated 27 August 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil prices hit a five-month high on Wednesday as Hurricane Laura homed in on the heartland of the US energy industry.
With the hurricane strengthening and upgraded to a “catastrophic” Force 4 storm, the oil industry around the Gulf of Mexico was bracing itself for landfall in the next 24 hours.
Oil producers and refiners — including Saudi Aramco’s giant Motiva plant on the Texas coast, the largest refinery in North America — shuttered their operations for the duration of the hurricane.
Aramco said: “Motiva Enterprises is performing shutdown activities for its Port Arthur refinery and chemical plant ahead of Hurricane Laura. The safety of our employees, contractors and communities is a company core value and remains our top priority through any emergency event.
“Precautions are taken in advance of a potential storm to safeguard our personnel and physical assets as well as ensure reliable fuel supply in our communities after the storm passes.”
Crude prices jumped sharply as traders foresaw a shortage from US producers as a result of the disruption and potential damage to facilities. Brent crude, the global benchmark, leapt above $46 a barrel for the first time since March. West Texas Intermediate, the US standard likely to be most affected by the hurricane, rose above $43.
Most refinery complexes between Houston, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana, were shut down and some coastal urban areas evacuated. The area has suffered billions of dollars of damage and lost production from hurricanes in the past, notably Katrina in 2005 and Harvey in 2017.
US oil giant ExxonMobil and Total of France were also among the oil companies battening down the hatches on their Gulf of Mexico operations. Analysts estimated that more than 1.5 million barrels of US oil production has been halted, about 85 percent of regional production.
The impact is likely to be felt in higher fuel prices in the US, a scenario President Donald Trump will not welcome ahead of the November presidential election. American oil stocks, high after the price meltdown in April, have been steadily drawn down in recent weeks as US motorists took to the roads for summer vacations.
Matt Stanley, director of global oil trader Star Fuels in Dubai, said: “Gasoline consumption going up and gasoline production coming down — hence I am bullish even if it is likely to be temporary.”
But the effect of the hurricane on a fragile oil market was unpredictable, Stanley said. “Once Laura has passed, we will see where the market will settle. But for the time being, hello $50.”

Topics: Oil

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Saudi oil minister salutes the ‘three Cs’ of oil stability — cuts, compliance, compensation
Saudi Arabia
King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

Top UAE bank profits surge in second quarter as lending jumps

Updated 27 August 2020
Arab News

Top UAE bank profits surge in second quarter as lending jumps

  • Net fee income among the UAE’s top ten banks fell 23 percent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of the year
Updated 27 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Profits at the top ten UAE banks jumped by 21.25 percent in the second-quarter compared to the previous three months as they trimmed costs to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite challenging market conditions, the banks witnessed a fringe surge in loans and advances, and deposit growth according to a report from the Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) consultancy.

Still, lenders also recorded a contraction in net interest margins in the second quarter due to many factors, such as the shift to the marginal cost of the funds-based lending rate, as well as all-time low interest rates.

Net interest income, a key number for banks, fell 7.3 percent for the country’s top lenders while net fee income plunged 23 percent as lockdowns limited the income from cards and new business volumes.

It means that despite increase in profitability, the sector expects a tough year ahead.

“While the central bank expects a pickup in corporate credit demand for Q3 2020, the recovery would likely be fragile,” said A&M Head of Middle East Financial Services Asad Ahmed. “In the forthcoming quarters, it may be beneficial for banks to introduce efficiency boosting measures and increase their focus toward digitization to save costs and support the bottom-line.”

The outlook for the domestic banking sector still remains subdued as a result of the weakened after-effects of COVID-19, in addition to low oil prices, and the postponement of Expo 2020, A&M said in its report.

Dubai Islamic Bank outperformed its rivals in terms of loans and advances which grew 11 percent compared to the previous quarter, while Mashreq Bank bagged the biggest increase in deposits which also grew 11 percent.

The UAE Central Bank is supporting lenders in the country by introducing a number of liquidity-boosting and capital protection measures.

Topics: UAE banks

Related

Business & Economy
UAE banks can withstand shocks of any size, says regulator
Business & Economy
Higher impairment charges hit UAE banks Emirates NBD and ADCB

Latest updates

Egypt calls for international meeting of tourism ministers to discuss revival of sector
3 MLB games postponed in wake of Kenosha shooting
GOP convention defends police as racial tension rises anew
Nine-screen AMC cinema opens at Al-Makan Mall in Riyadh
Christchurch white supremacist gunman, Brenton Tarrant jailed for life without parole

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.