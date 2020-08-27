PARIS: French supermarket retailer Carrefour has agreed to buy 172 stores under the Supersol banner in Spain, in a deal worth an enterprise value of $92.3 million which would strengthen Carrefour’s number two position in Spain.
Carrefour said on Thursday that the stores and supermarkets being acquired were mainly in Andalusia and the Madrid region, and that they had posted net sales of around $532.22 million in 2019.
French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
- Stores and supermarkets being acquired were mainly in Andalusia and the Madrid region
