Beijing: US’s South China Sea sanctions unjust

India reports record 75,000 new coronavirus infections

NEW DELHI: India has recorded another single-day record of new coronavirus cases, reporting 75,760 new confirmed infections in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry on Thursday also reported 1,023 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 60,472.

India’s previous highest daily count was 70,488 on Aug. 22. India has been recording more than 60,000 new infections per day for the last two weeks and now has reported 3.3 million cases since the pandemic began.

With an average of more than 800,000 tests every day, India has scaled up testing per million to more than 27,000, the ministry said.

It also said India’s recovery rate is now around 76 percent with a fatality rate of 1.84 percent

India has reported the third most cases in the world after the United States and Brazil, and its reported fatalities are the fourth-highest in the world.