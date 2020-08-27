You are here

Beijing: US’s South China Sea sanctions unjust

A Chinese flag and a satellite dish are prominently displayed in a structure built by China in one of the islands in the Spratlys, in the South China Sea, in this May 1995 file photo. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Washington blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals
BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that it was unjust for the United States to impose sanctions on Chinese companies involved in construction in the South China Sea as these activities were happening on China’s own territory.
Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals it said were part of construction and military actions in the South China Sea in its first such sanctions move against Beijing over the disputed strategic waterway.

Topics: China US South China Sea

India reports record 75,000 new coronavirus infections

India reports record 75,000 new coronavirus infections

  • India has been recording more than 60,000 new infections per day for the last two weeks
NEW DELHI: India has recorded another single-day record of new coronavirus cases, reporting 75,760 new confirmed infections in the past 24 hours.
The Health Ministry on Thursday also reported 1,023 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 60,472.
India’s previous highest daily count was 70,488 on Aug. 22. India has been recording more than 60,000 new infections per day for the last two weeks and now has reported 3.3 million cases since the pandemic began.
With an average of more than 800,000 tests every day, India has scaled up testing per million to more than 27,000, the ministry said.
It also said India’s recovery rate is now around 76 percent with a fatality rate of 1.84 percent
India has reported the third most cases in the world after the United States and Brazil, and its reported fatalities are the fourth-highest in the world.

Topics: India Coronavirus

