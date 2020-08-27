You are here

South Korean parliament closed over coronavirus fears

South Korea's parliament was shut down on August 27 and a group of lawmakers were in self-quarantine as the country recorded more than 400 new coronavirus infections.
AFP

  All parliamentary activities suspended, with both the assembly and a building housing lawmakers' offices closed
SEOUL: South Korea’s parliament was shut down on Thursday and a group of lawmakers were in self-quarantine as the country recorded more than 400 new coronavirus infections.
The country endured one of the worst early outbreaks of COVID-19 outside mainland China before bringing it broadly under control with extensive tracing and testing, but is now battling several clusters mostly linked to Protestant churches.
Thursday’s 441 new cases were mostly in the greater Seoul area and are the latest in a series of near-six-month highs after several weeks with numbers generally in the 30s and 40s.
The National Assembly was closed after a photojournalist who covered a ruling party meeting on Wednesday was later tested and confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
The result prompted more than 10 top Democrats — including the party chairman and its parliamentary leader — to undergo tests of their own and go into self-isolation.
Officials on Wednesday held late-night talks on how to handle the situation and ordered all parliamentary activities suspended from Thursday, with both the assembly and a building housing lawmakers’ offices closed.
Opposition parties also canceled scheduled meetings.
The parliamentary shutdown is the second over coronavirus concerns, after a February closure when an attendee at an event tested positive.
Thursday was the 14th consecutive day of triple-digit increases in case numbers, bringing the country’s total to 18,706.
The largest current cluster is centered on the Sarang Jeil church in Seoul, headed by a controversial right-wing pastor who is a leading figure in protests against President Moon Jae-in.
Pastor Jun Kwang-hun spoke at an anti-government rally held earlier this month in defiance of calls to avoid large gatherings, and has since tested positive.
Authorities have filed police complaints against him, accusing him of deliberately hindering efforts to contain the epidemic.
All religious services were banned earlier this month in the greater Seoul area to try to prevent the virus spreading and Moon met with more than 15 Protestant church leaders on Thursday, asking for their cooperation.
“Worship or prayer may give you peace of mind, but it cannot protect you from the virus,” he told them, according to his office.
“All religious organizations have to accept that prevention measures are not a matter of faith, but a matter of science and medicine.”
But Kim Tae-young, who heads the United Christian Churches of Korea, one of the country’s biggest Protestant groupings, said that for believers, religious freedom was a value “that cannot be surrendered even if it costs one’s life.”
South Korea is the world’s 12th largest economy and a capitalist democracy, but during its decades of military rule its widespread evangelical Christian churches framed North Korea and Pyongyang sympathizers as evil.
Such churches still have enduring political influence in the South, and many are critical of Moon’s left-leaning government.

Pence warns US voters: 'You won't be safe' under Joe Biden

Updated 27 August 2020
AFP

Pence warns US voters: 'You won't be safe' under Joe Biden

  US vice president makes patriotic case for Donald Trump getting a second term
  Polls show almost two-thirds of Americans are unhappy with Trump's coronavirus response
Updated 27 August 2020
AFP

BALTIMORE: US vice president Mike Pence took center stage at the Republican convention Wednesday to warn voters they “won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” — casting Donald Trump as their protector against the “radical” left.
Pence was the keynote speaker in a parade of Trump acolytes who sought to uplift the president as an economic virtuoso and champion of conservative and pro-life values, law enforcement and civil rights.
They also spoke of dark forces intent on ending the American dream, and said losing to their Democratic rivals is not an option.
“Law and order is on the ballot,” Pence stressed on the third night of a convention overshadowed by violent unrest in Wisconsin and the approach of Hurricane Laura to the southern US coast.
He addressed the event from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site of an 1814 British bombardment that inspired the poem later turned into the US national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
With that backdrop, Pence made the patriotic case for Trump getting a second term instead of allowing the nation to be “fundamentally transformed” by a Biden administration he warned would take an uncharted path toward socialism and mob rule.
“The hard truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” said the 61-year-old Pence.
Pence’s address came amid a new flare-up of racial tensions in the United States, with protests spreading over the latest police shooting of an African-American man, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Trump announced he is sending in additional federal forces to quell unrest in the Midwestern city, where two people were shot dead during anti-police protests Tuesday. A 17-year-old has been arrested on murder charges.
Addressing the latest unrest, Pence struck a tough tone.
“Let me be clear. The violence must stop whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha,” he said.
“We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American.”
Touting Trump’s strong economic record before the Covid-19 epidemic struck and his ongoing efforts to revive it — Pence urged voters to ask themselves “who do you trust to rebuild this economy?”
A former governor of Indiana, the evangelical Christian Pence has taken on the role of calm counterweight to Trump’s constant drama.
As a traditional conservative Pence seeks to reassure old-school Republicans, while also praising the new generation of Trump loyalists — a balancing act that will likely play out within the party ahead of the presidential election in 2024.
Pence is playing an important part in Trump’s re-election, crisscrossing the country — with an emphasis on swing states including Wisconsin — to rally support.
He has similarly served as the White House’s sober pointman on coronavirus, which has killed nearly 180,000 Americans since Trump’s initial, erroneous prediction that it would disappear without trouble.
Where Trump has veered radically between dismissing the crisis and grimly embracing a self-declared role as a “wartime president,” Pence has shouldered the unglamorous role of White House coronavirus task force coordinator.
He reached out to the millions of Americans upended by the crisis in a way Trump has appeared unable to do.
“Tonight, our hearts are with all the families who have lost loved ones. We mourn with those who mourn, and we grieve with those who grieve,” Pence said.
But in comments sure to draw criticism from opponents, Pence saluted Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
“We are slowing the spread, we are protecting the vulnerable, we are saving lives, and we are opening up America again,” he said.
Polls show almost two-thirds of Americans are unhappy with Trump’s coronavirus response, and Biden’s camp said Pence’s speech offered “no real discussion of the crushing financial hardship countless families are facing as a result.”
His communications director Kate Bedingfield said: “Instead of a roadmap to defeat this virus and rebuild our economy so that it works for the middle class, Vice President Pence only offered up debunked scare tactics and gaslighting in an attempt to further divide us.”
Trump’s Democratic rival holds a lead nationally, but a CNBC-Change Research poll released Wednesday showed the race tightening across six swing states including Florida, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, will be attacking Trump on his coronavirus record at a speech Thursday in Washington, the same day Trump gives his main acceptance speech at the White House to close out the Republican convention.
Pence’s Baltimore address follows two days of appearances by Trump boosters, including First Lady Melania Trump, who on Tuesday defended the president as “an authentic person who loves this country.”
Trump, never far from the spotlight, flew with Melania to Baltimore to celebrate with the Pences after the vice president’s speech but did not formally address the gathering.

