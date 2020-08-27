Israeli rabbi killed by Palestinian in stabbing attack

You are here

Israeli rescue workers clean the scene of a stabbing attack in the Israeli central city of Petah Tikvah, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP)
  • YNet News website said the alleged attacker had a history of mental health problems
  • Israeli officials have said attacks by Palestinians allowed to work in Israel have been rare
JERUSALEM: A Palestinian from the occupied West Bank fatally stabbed an Israeli rabbi on a street in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva on Wednesday, police said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed on Twitter his condolences to the family of Rabbi Shai Ohayon, 39, and said Israel would move to demolish the assailant's home after "the terrorist stabbing attack".
Police said in a statement that a 46-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Nablus carried out the stabbing in Petah Tikva, a city adjacent to Tel Aviv, and that investigators suspected it stemmed from "nationalist" motives.
YNet News website said the alleged attacker, who was arrested after passersby chased him down, had a history of mental health problems, held an Israeli work permit and was not affiliated with any Palestinian militant group.
Israeli officials have said attacks by Palestinians allowed to work in Israel have been rare.
In waves of Palestinian stabbings, shootings and car rammings in Israel and the West Bank in recent years, most assailants have been young men who were not among the tens of thousands of Palestinians who work in Israeli factories or building sites after being vetted by security authorities.

UN Syria talks resume after virus cases forced suspension

Updated 16 min 43 sec ago
AP

UN Syria talks resume after virus cases forced suspension

  • he delegations are discussing a possible new constitution for the war-battered country
Updated 16 min 43 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The UN envoy for Syria says talks between government, opposition and civil society delegations will resume Thursday after a three-day pause caused by positive cases of coronavirus among four participants.
Geir Pedersen says the talks will resume “with all the necessary precautions” after medical advisers deemed that earlier positive cases did not pose any additional risk of spread.
The delegations are discussing a possible new constitution for the war-battered country — a step Pedersen has called a prospective “door-opener” to a final resolution of Syria’s devastating nine-year civil war.
The meeting is the first of its kind in nine months. The pandemic forced the postponement of an earlier meeting in March. Participants were tested for coronavirus before and after arrival in Geneva, Pedersen’s office has said.

Topics: Syria

