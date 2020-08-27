You are here

After boycotts, NBA players vote to continue playoff season

NBA players voted to resume the post-season on Thursday, a day after a boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks forced the league to halt the playoffs and left the campaign hanging in the balance. (AFP)
AFP

MIAMI: NBA players voted to resume the post-season on Thursday, a day after a boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks forced the league to halt the playoffs and left the campaign hanging in the balance, reports said.
ESPN and The Athletic website said players attending a meeting in Orlando had agreed to resume the playoffs, although games scheduled for Thursday would be postponed.
The decision followed a day of tumult in the NBA on Wednesday, when the Bucks refused to play their first round game against the Orlando Magic in protest at the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.
The NBA later postponed the entire slate of Wednesday fixtures following the Bucks’ no-show.
At a players meeting late on Wednesday, the powerhouse Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted to abandon the season.
The Lakers’ LeBron James and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard both spoke in favor of ending the playoffs.
However, The Athletic reported that the Lakers and Clippers had changed course at Thursday’s meeting, with the two teams said to be “on board” with a resumption.
James had on Wednesday tweeted angrily over the shooting of Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police as he got into a car containing his three children.
“WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” James wrote on Twitter.
On Thursday, James renewed calls for action against racial inequality and social injustice.
“Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW!” James wrote on Twitter, urging people to vote in upcoming US elections.

Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, replaced in France squad

Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, replaced in France squad

  • The Manchester United player has been replaced by 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga for upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia
  • Camavinga made an immediate impression with Rennes last season, where he stood out in a win over French champion Paris Saint-Germain despite being only 16
PARIS: France midfielder Paul Pogba was left out of the national team squad on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Manchester United player was replaced by 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga for upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.
“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.”
Camavinga made an immediate impression with Rennes last season, where he stood out in a win over French champion Paris Saint-Germain despite being only 16.
He is one of three new faces, with Deschamps also calling up 22-year-old attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar and 21-year-old center half Dayot Upamecano.
Aouar stood out for Lyon during its run to the Champions League semifinals, while Upamecano was among Leipzig’s best players as it also reached the last four in Lisbon.
Deschamps also gave a surprise recall to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who fell out with the coach after asking to be taken off the list of reserve players for the 2018 World Cup.
Anthony Martial regained his place in the squad following an impressive season with Manchester United, where he finished as the club’s co-top scorer with 17 Premier League goals. He last played for France in March 2018.
France travels to play Sweden near Stockholm on Sept. 5 and then hosts Croatia at Stade de France three days later.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (Lille), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)
Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Léo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Clément Lenglet (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Dayot Upamecano (Leipzig), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid)
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Steven Nzonzi (Rennes), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Houssem Aouar (Lyon)
Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Jonathan Ikoné (Lille), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

