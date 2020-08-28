Saudi project clears 1,257 Houthi mines in one week

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled 31 anti-personnel mines, 299 anti-tank mines, 2 explosive devices and 925 unexploded ordnance — totaling 1,257 mines — during the third week of August.
A total of 180,955 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.
