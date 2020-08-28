Food startups in spotlight at Jouf festival

You are here

The municipality of Jouf supported the Saudi youth running the food carts by providing them with free venues and electricity to help their small projects.
SPA

SAKAKA: Food carts formed a chain of restaurants at the “Tathawaq” (Taste) festival in Al-Nakheel Park in Sakaka. It features 25 food carts run by more than 50 Saudi young men and women, all of whom found their small startups economically viable.
These carts, which open in the evening when the weather is mild and people go out for a walk, contributed to providing a variety of food and beverage options for visitors.
The municipality of Jouf supported the Saudi youth running the food carts by providing them with free venues and electricity to help their small projects.

859 inspections to catch violators of COVID-19 measures

859 inspections to catch violators of COVID-19 measures

DAMMAM: Eastern Province municipality has carried out 859 field inspection tours in the region as part of coronavirus precautionary measures.
The tours were carried out with the relevant authorities to ensure that preventive and precautionary protocols were in place to enhance the health and safety of Saudi nationals and residents.
The inspections resulted in dozens of violations: 41 for noncompliance with preventive measures, and nine for accumulation in commercial markets. The municipality also carried out disinfection activities at 785 sites. It removed 7,591 tons of waste and 3,744 cubic meters of rubble and waste.

