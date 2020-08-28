Food startups in spotlight at Jouf festival

SAKAKA: Food carts formed a chain of restaurants at the “Tathawaq” (Taste) festival in Al-Nakheel Park in Sakaka. It features 25 food carts run by more than 50 Saudi young men and women, all of whom found their small startups economically viable.

These carts, which open in the evening when the weather is mild and people go out for a walk, contributed to providing a variety of food and beverage options for visitors.

The municipality of Jouf supported the Saudi youth running the food carts by providing them with free venues and electricity to help their small projects.