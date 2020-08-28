Diploma holders to be trained for job market

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has announced that the on-the-job training program Tamheer will include (female and male) graduates holding diplomas from institutes and technical, health and administration colleges in the Kingdom.
It will also include Saudi men and women who hold a bachelor’s degrees.
This new addition to Tamheer is the result of the program’s success in teaching trainees the skills and experiences needed for the job market, as well as the program’s contribution to increasing the employment rates of trainees.
