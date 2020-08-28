You are here

  Diploma holders to be trained for job market

Diploma holders to be trained for job market

SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has announced that the on-the-job training program Tamheer will include (female and male) graduates holding diplomas from institutes and technical, health and administration colleges in the Kingdom.
It will also include Saudi men and women who hold a bachelor’s degrees.
This new addition to Tamheer is the result of the program’s success in teaching trainees the skills and experiences needed for the job market, as well as the program’s contribution to increasing the employment rates of trainees.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Food startups in spotlight at Jouf festival

Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
SPA

Food startups in spotlight at Jouf festival

Updated 3 min 24 sec ago
SPA

SAKAKA: Food carts formed a chain of restaurants at the “Tathawaq” (Taste) festival in Al-Nakheel Park in Sakaka. It features 25 food carts run by more than 50 Saudi young men and women, all of whom found their small startups economically viable.
These carts, which open in the evening when the weather is mild and people go out for a walk, contributed to providing a variety of food and beverage options for visitors.
The municipality of Jouf supported the Saudi youth running the food carts by providing them with free venues and electricity to help their small projects.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

