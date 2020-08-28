You are here

Esper visit to tiny Palau highlights US-China competition

The Palau Capital building is seen in Melekeok, Palau. Defense Secretary Mark Esper plans to fly nearly halfway around the world this week to tiny Palau, which no Pentagon chief has ever visited. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper plans to fly nearly halfway around the world this week to tiny Palau, which no Pentagon chief has ever visited. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
AP

WASHINGTON: No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the Trump administration’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant America as the dominant Pacific power.
Evidence of this is Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines.
There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes-obscure battleground on which the United States and China are pursuing a “great power” competition for global influence in an era of a more inward-looking Washington and an increasingly assertive and ambitious China. The power struggle is intensifying on multiple fronts and is seen by some as an emerging “cold war” akin to the mostly non-shooting conflict that played out between the United States and the Soviet Union until the collapse of Soviet communism in 1991.
In defiance of Beijing, tiny pro-American Palau is one of only 15 states with official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory.
“We are concerned about China continuing to try to flip countries that recognize Taiwan today to establish diplomatic relations with China instead,” said Heino Klinck, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia. “We find that destabilizing, quite frankly.”
The United States made that very switch itself when it recognized Beijing as the sole legal government of China in 1979, although Washington maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan and sells arms to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act.
More broadly, Klinck said in an interview, Esper wants to reinforce the US commitment to a long-term relationship with Palau.
“A little country, maybe, but they punch above their weight when it comes to enlistment rates in the US military,” Klinck said, adding that six Palauans have been killed in a US uniform in Iraq and Afghanistan. Under a 1994 Compact of Free Association, Palauans are eligible to serve in the US military.
The list of the Trump administration’s complaints about China is long and extends far beyond Palau. Washington derides China’s militarization of the South China Sea, regards with suspicion its expanding nuclear arsenal, and has retaliated this year for its alleged use of diplomatic facilities in the United States to coordinate theft of economic and scientific secrets. The coronavirus pandemic and commercial trade, too, are sore spots.
For its part, China sees US policy as designed to limit its rise as an economic and military power.
American and Chinese warships often jockey for position in the South China Sea. In July, the Trump administration took the diplomatic tussle to a new level by declaring illegitimate nearly all of China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea, a broad declaration that favors the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan and Brunei.
On Thursday, shortly before Esper was due to depart Hawaii for Palau, the Pentagon issued a public statement of complaint about Chinese military exercises, including a test-firing of ballistic missiles, this week around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. It called the moves destabilizing and an attempt to “assert unlawful maritime claims” and to disadvantage China’s neighbors.
Also, a US Navy destroyer, the USS Mustin, patrolled in international waters near the Paracels on Thursday in a move designed to challenge China’s encroachment into contested waters there.
China’s defense ministry said Friday it had organized its naval and air forces to monitor and verify the US warship and “warned it away” after the Mustin “trespassed into the Chinese territorial waters.”
China’s troops will “always stay on high alert and resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty and security and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the statement said, quoting Senior Col. Li Huamin, spokesperson of the Chinese military’s southern command.
Esper is making his first visit to the Asia-Pacific region since the coronavirus pandemic forced him to limit international travel in March. Esper’s visit illustrates an important reason for the Pentagon’s interest in nurturing ties: Palau sits on a North Pacific pathway that links US forces based in Hawaii and Guam to potential hotspots on the Asian continent. Esper also will be visiting Guam.
No US defense secretary has ever visited Palau, according to the Pentagon historian’s office.
In a study last year, the RAND Corp. said the Freely Associated States, of which Palau is a part along with Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, are “crucial to the promotion” of the administration’s Asia-Pacific strategy. It said their position in the Pacific is “tantamount to a power-projection superhighway running through the heart of the North Pacific into Asia.”
The US military has a legacy, but no troops, in Palau. Marines suffered heavy casualties in attacking Japanese positions on the southern Palau island of Peleliu in September 1944. The United States administered Palau under UN auspices after World War II and is responsible for its defense until 2044 under the Compact of Free Association.
Palau is no stranger to US-Chinese tensions. In 2009, several Chinese ethnic Uighur men who had been swept up in Afghanistan as terrorist suspects and imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay were released and sent to Palau. Their resettlement there reportedly angered Beijing, which wanted them repatriated.
Esper planned to lay a wreath at the site off Palau’s coast where a US Navy Avenger torpedo bomber crashed on July 27, 1944. The three Americans aboard perished; they were from the same carrier-based Navy torpedo squadron, VT-51, as Ensign George H.W. Bush, the future president.
Randall Schriver, who until eight months ago was the Pentagon’s top Asia policy official, says Palau is a logical stop for Esper, given that China is the administration’s No. 1 foreign and defense policy concern.
“It reflects the broadening competition” and Beijing’s efforts to exert more influence in the North Pacific islands, Schriver said, as well as the tug of history that binds the United States to wartime partners.
Although Palau is well off the beaten path of a Pentagon chief’s normal itinerary, Esper’s visit is a gesture of support for a small country feeling the strain of what Washington calls Beijing’s “predatory economics.”
In 2018, Bejing effectively banned Chinese tour groups from visiting Palau, which had relied on China for a large portion of its tourism. The move was seen in Palau as a move to pressure its leaders to switch diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing.
In a speech in February spelling out the US approach to China, Esper highlighted his concern for smaller countries.
“Communist China is exerting financial and political pressure, publicly and privately, on many Indo-Pacific and European nations — large and small — while pursuing new strategic relationships worldwide,” he said. “In fact, the smaller the country, the heavier the hand of Beijing.”
In the Pacific, Esper says, China aims by 2049 — the 100th anniversary of its communist revolution — to be the dominant military power in Asia.

Trump, Republicans attack Biden amid coronavirus crisis, street protests

Updated 47 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Trump, Republicans attack Biden amid coronavirus crisis, street protests

  • Trump accepted his party’s nomination on the Republican National Convention’s final night
Updated 47 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as Republicans warned of a lawless and dangerous America if Biden wins the November election.
Trailing in national opinion polls, Trump accepted his party’s nomination on the Republican National Convention’s final night with a speech asserting that a Biden victory would only worsen the crises besieging the country.
“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas,” Trump said. “This election will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Trump delivered his remarks in front of more than 1,000 people, standing in front of dozens of American flags and basking in chants of “Four more years!” and “USA.!“
The made-for-television scene — befitting the first reality TV host to serve as president — stood in marked contrast to Biden’s acceptance speech last week, which was broadcast live from a largely empty arena in a nod to the disease.
Trump’s decision to speak from the White House lawn drew criticism that he was using the official residence for partisan purposes. The crowd, seated in white chairs inches apart, showed little evidence of social distancing or face masks despite health experts’ recommendations.
The coronavirus prompted both political parties to scale back their conventions and make events mostly virtual. The Trump campaign said it had taken appropriate health precautions.
Though an incumbent seeking a second four-year term, Trump remains a self-styled outsider, an approach that won him the White House, his first elected office, in 2016 on a promise to end the crime and violence he said was afflicting the country.
With the country reeling from the pandemic and a wave of anti-racism protests, several speakers on Thursday argued that state and city Democratic leaders, not the Trump administration, were to blame for the racial strife convulsing US cities, including Kenosha, Wisconsin, where this week police shot and paralyzed a Black man.
“It is clear that a vote for Biden and the Democrats creates the risk that you will bring this lawlessnesss to your city, to your town, to your suburb,” said former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a close Trump confidant. Like other Republicans, Giuliani falsely accused Biden of embracing calls to “defund the police,” a position the Democrat has rejected.
As the night unfolded, Biden struck back on Twitter, writing, “When Donald Trump says tonight you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America, look around and ask yourself: How safe do you feel in Donald Trump’s America?“

NATION UNDER SIEGE
More than 180,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus — more than any other country, according to a Reuters tally — amid a fresh wave of protests over the latest high-profile police shooting of a Black American.
In Kenosha, relative calm returned after three nights of civil strife ending on Tuesday, including arson, vandalism and deadly shootings.
Trump, a former New York real estate developer, is seeking to turn around a re-election campaign that has been largely overshadowed by a health crisis that has put millions of Americans out of work.
While his approval rating among Republican voters remains high, dissent is mounting within the party. In three open letters being published on Thursday and Friday, Biden won endorsements from more than 160 people who worked for Republican former President George W. Bush or for past Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and John McCain, the New York Times and Politico reported.
Earlier this week, 27 former Republican lawmakers endorsed Biden while the Lincoln Project, among the most prominent Republican-backed groups opposing Trump, said a former Republican Party head had joined it as a senior adviser.
Thursday’s program aimed to counterbalance those defections, featuring a video showcasing former Democratic voters who say they now support Trump and remarks from US Representative Jeff Van Drew, who abandoned the Democratic Party to join the Republicans after voting against Trump’s impeachment this year.
“Joe Biden is being told what to do by the radicals running my former party, the same radicals trying to install him as their puppet president,” he said.
The program also included several emotional appeals, including from the parents of Kayla Mueller, an aid worker who died after being held captive for months by Daesh militants in Syria. The Mueller parents said they blamed the Obama administration for failing to rescue Mueller.
The Republican convention has attracted fewer television viewers than its Democratic counterpart on two of its three nights so far, including on Wednesday, according to early Nielsen Media Research.
A total of 17.3 million people watched the third night of the mostly virtual Republican National Convention on Wednesday, according to Nielsen, fewer than the 22.8 million viewers for the third night of last week’s Democratic convention.
Trump kicked off the week on Monday by accusing Democrats of seeking to steal the election by advocating for mail-in voting. His previous high-profile speeches have also emphasized grim themes, including his inaugural address in January 2017 that described “American carnage.”

