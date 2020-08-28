UN rights expert urges international help for Lebanon to ‘avert hunger crisis’

You are here

A picture shows corn on the ground next to the silo in the devastated Beirut port on August 7, 2020, three days after a massive blast there shook the Lebanese capital. (AFP)
  • “The explosion destroyed the country’s main source of food and has further pushed Lebanon to the brink of a hunger crisis,” Michael Fakhri, special rapporteur on the right to food, said
  • Coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing economic crisis, people, especially the most vulnerable, are already struggling to get food.
LONDON: The international community must urgently step up its support for Lebanon to prevent people throughout Lebanon from going hungry as a result of the 4 August explosion in Beirut, a UN human rights expert warned on Friday.

“The explosion destroyed the country’s main source of food and has further pushed Lebanon to the brink of a hunger crisis,” Michael Fakhri, special rapporteur on the right to food, said.

“Lebanon’s food system has always been fragile because it relies on imports for 85 percent of its food. The situation has become dire now because the Port of Beirut handled approximately 70 percent of the country’s total imports before the explosion.”

In addition to the at least 200 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, the explosion destroyed 15,000 tons of wheat kernel and barley stored in silos at the port. Lebanon does not have a national grain reserve and without support, the country could run out of flour by the middle of September, Fakhri warned.

Coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing economic crisis, people, especially the most vulnerable, are already struggling to get food. As it stands, Lebanon has recorded 14,937 cases of the virus, with 146 deaths and 4,133 recoveries.

“A hunger crisis to this degree is always caused by systemic national and international political failure, and this is definitely the case in Lebanon,” Fakhri, who is also a professor at the University of Oregon’s School of Law, said.

“An increasing number of people are being forced to compromise on the quantity or quality of the food they eat, or go for days without eating,” Fakhri said. “It’s urgent that the international community step up now and use multilateral institutions to help reconstruct Lebanon’s food and agriculture systems.”

 

Lebanon coronavirus cases top 15,000

  • Daily infection rates have spiked since a massive explosion at Beirut’s port on August 4
  • Some 5,855 cases, or more than a third of the total, have been registered in the past 10 days alone
BEIRUT: Lebanon passed the 15,000 mark for coronavirus cases on Friday, the health ministry said, as the country eased lockdown measures just a week after re-imposing them following pressure from businesses.
The ministry announced 676 new infections and two deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases registered since February to 15,613, including 148 deaths.
Daily infection rates have spiked since a massive explosion at Beirut’s port on August 4 that killed more than 180 people, wounded thousands and ravaged large parts of the capital.
Some 5,855 cases, or more than a third of the total, have been registered in the past 10 days alone.
Authorities on August 21 imposed a lockdown in all parts of the country except those ravaged by the blast, as well as a night-time curfew from 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) to 6 am (0300 GMT).
But they eased the restrictions on Friday after protest from the private sector, including the owners of service and tourism businesses already reeling from the country’s worst economic downturn in decades.
The start of the curfew was pushed back to 10 p.m. (1900 GMT), while malls, restaurants, coffee shops and gyms were allowed to re-open.
Caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan warned on August 17 that hospitals were reaching maximum capacity to treat coronavirus patients after the blast overwhelmed health centers already stretched by the virus.
The head of a major public hospital battling coronavirus, Firass Abiad, was unimpressed by Friday’s easing of preventive measures.
With a record 24-hour tally of 689 positive tests recorded a day earlier, “it is clear the objectives of the lockdown had not been reached,” he said on Twitter.

