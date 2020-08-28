You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese parliamentary consultations after disagreement over next PM

Lebanese parliamentary consultations after disagreement over next PM

Debris litters the floor of the Lebanese Parliament hemicycle in the central district of the capital Beirut, on August 5, 2020, in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the city's port. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ercy

Updated 28 August 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese parliamentary consultations after disagreement over next PM

  • Macron’s second visit to Beirut aims “to pressure Lebanon’s political leaders to move forward in forming a government that can implement urgent reforms”
  • Parliamentary consultations are set to take place throughout Monday according to a timetable set by the presidency
Updated 28 August 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has set Aug. 31 as a date for binding parliamentary consultations to designate a new prime minister to succeed Hassan Diab’s government.

The date coincides with the second visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Beirut after the trip he made on Aug. 6 following the explosion at the port of Beirut.

Macron had urged Lebanese leaders to speed up the formation of a new government to start implementing the required reforms so that the international community can help Lebanon. He told them that he would return on Sept. 1 to follow up on what has been achieved so far. His return coincides with the 100th anniversary of the declaration of Greater Lebanon under French auspices.

An official in the French presidency said that Macron’s second visit to Beirut aims “to pressure Lebanon’s political leaders to move forward in forming a government that can implement urgent reforms — a government capable of gaining the confidence of the international community.”

He added: “The French president will not give up. He pledged to do whatever is necessary and press for the implementation of the reforms program. The time has come for Lebanese political parties to temporarily step aside and to ensure the formation of a government that works toward achieving change.”

While it is not clear who can be appointed to head the government succeeding Diab’s government, which resigned on Aug. 10, former PM Tammam Salam announced, according to his sources, that he does not want to return to the government at this stage. Last week, Saad Hariri announced that he did not wish to head the new government, as did former PM Najib Mikati.

Sources close to the former prime ministers told Arab News: “There is a decision not to give President Aoun political authority, and we have to wait to see who will respond to Aoun’s invitation to the consultations on Monday in light of the significant political dispute with him.”

Leader of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt said: “After a delay in calling for consultations and violating the Taif Agreement, it appears that some political forces are already examining a new constitution, and some are loudly calling for it.”

Jumblatt said that deciding that the consultations would take place on Monday was done “out of shame as the French president will visit on Tuesday.”

He recalled what French Foreign Minister Le Drian said, that Lebanon was “at risk of disappearing” if there was no minimum level of reform.

Jumblatt added: “No political party has the right to object in advance to any designation (of the prime minister who will be assigned). Enough evading reform, starting with the electricity sector and its complex subtleties. As for holding early parliamentary elections according to current legislation, they are of no value because they are a renewal for the same ruling class. This is my advice as reforms to Lebanon are like water to fish. If it is absent, the fish would die and Lebanon would die.”

Aoun objected to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s proposal to nominate Hariri to head the next government, and Hezbollah objected to nominating Nawaf Salam, a judge on the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and Mohammed Baasiri, who was vice-governor of the Banque du Liban and the secretary of the Special Investigation Commission fighting money laundering.

Parliamentary consultations are set to take place throughout Monday according to a timetable set by the presidency. The parliamentary blocs held meetings to determine their position on the designation of the new prime minister.

Meanwhile, calm has returned to Khaldeh after a night of tension between young men from the Arab tribes and Hezbollah supporters. The clashes killed two people; one from one of the tribes, Hassan Zaher Ghosn, and a Syrian resident of the district, Mahmoud Youssef.

The Lebanese army stepped up security in Khaldeh while the Arab tribes held Ghosn’s funeral, during which shots were fired into the air.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Related

Middle-East
France’s Macron to head to Beirut to pressure Lebanese political elite
Special
Middle-East
Two killed in clashes involving Hezbollah gunmen south of Beirut

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons

Smoke rises in the distance after war planes belonging to the Israeli army carried out airstrikes over Gaza City on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons

  • Hamas trying to mount pressure as Israel tightens blockade
Updated 7 min 3 sec ago
Reuters AFP

GAZA: Israeli tanks and warplanes struck Hamas positions in Gaza on Friday and Hamas forces fired half-a-dozen rockets toward southern Israel, as a three-week-old flare-up showed no let-up despite international mediation efforts, the military said.

There were no reports of casualties on either side.
Warning sirens sounded before dawn in Israeli communities near the border as the pre-dawn airstrikes and shelling prompted Hamas to launch a salvo of six rockets in retaliation.
Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, said the rockets were a “direct response to the escalation by the Israeli occupier.”
Israel’s military said it struck underground infrastructure and a military post belonging to Hamas overnight in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave that have burned Israeli farmland.
Gaza militants then fired six rockets toward Israel, the military said, drawing a second round of Israeli strikes which hit a Hamas armed training camp.
An Israeli military spokesman said he did not have any information on where the Gaza rockets landed, but that none of them were intercepted by its Iron Dome system.
Hamas has been trying to pressure Israel to ease its blockade of Gaza and allow more investment, in part by letting Palestinians launch dozens of helium balloons carrying incendiary material toward southern Israel in recent weeks. But so far Israel’s response has been to tighten the blockade.
The Israelis are reported to have said they are willing to resume fuel deliveries for the power plant and ease their blockade if there is an end to the fire balloons.

FASTFACT

Israel has bombed Gaza almost daily since Aug. 6, for the past two weeks, saying it would not tolerate the balloons.

The fire bombs, crude devices fitted to balloons, inflated condoms or plastic bags, have triggered more than 400 blazes in southern Israel, according to fire brigade figures.
Mediators from the UN, Egypt and Qatar have been working to restore calm. An Egyptian delegation has been shuttling between the two sides to try to broker a renewal of the truce.
Israel has bombed Gaza almost daily since Aug. 6, for the past two weeks, saying it would not tolerate the balloons.
With tension high, Israel has closed its only commercial crossing with Gaza, banned sea access and halted fuel imports into the coastal strip, leading to its only power plant shutting down last week.
Health officials have voiced concern that the power plant shutdown could aggravate a novel coronavirus outbreak in impoverished Gaza, which is home to 2 million Palestinians.
Financial aid for the impoverished territory from gas-rich Qatar has been a major component of the latest truce first agreed upon in November 2018 and renewed several times since.
But Israel also undertook other measures to alleviate unemployment of more than 50 percent in the territory of some 2 million people.
Disagreements over their implementation have fueled repeated flare-ups on the border.
Such flare-ups escalated into major conflicts in 2008, 2012 and 2014, and mediators have been striving to prevent a new war.

Topics: Israel Palestine Gaza

Related

Middle-East
Israel lists first commercial passenger flight to UAE
Middle-East
Turkey-Israeli ties fragile under the shadow of Hamas

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Vesper Flights
Saudi schools prepare for remote learning as new academic year begins
Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons
Virus lockdown brings new misery to long-suffering Gaza
Iranian musician faces jail over women dancers and singers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.