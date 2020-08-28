Cairo faces second COVID-19 wave

You are here

This picture taken on August 26, 2020 shows a view of the historic Metro cinema theatre along the commercial Talaat Harb street in the city centre of Egypt's capital Cairo. (AFP)
Updated 28 August 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The minister of health and population said the occurrence of a second wave is linked to a false sense of safety
  • She warned that some citizens were not wearing masks in public transport
CAIRO: Two days after an official warning from the Egyptian prime minister of a second wave, cases of coronavirus have risen significantly in number in Egypt.
The Egyptian Ministry of Health said late on Thursday that it had recorded 237 new cases of coronavirus, and 25 deaths, compared to 206 cases and 19 deaths the previous day.
Egypt recorded less than 100 new cases of the virus a few days ago. It recorded 89 new cases on Aug. 22, which was the lowest number in five months, but the numbers have since increased.
“The total number that has been registered in Egypt with the new coronavirus up to today is 98,062 cases, including 69,612 cases that have been cured, and 5,342 deaths,” said Khaled Mujahid, a spokesman for the ministry.
In the last Cabinet meeting, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly warned of the noticeable increase in the number of infections, stressing the need to follow up tightening precautionary measures and applying penalties to violators to avoid a new wave of the epidemic.
Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed pointed out that the occurrence of a second wave is linked to a false sense of safety among people that the epidemic has ended, which leads them to relax adherence to the precautionary measures such as the commitment to wearing masks and social distancing.
The Minister of Health warned that some citizens were not wearing masks in public transport, which may cause the infection to spread among citizens.
The adviser to the President of the Republic for health affairs, Dr. Muhammad Awad Taj Al-Din, said that the high infection rate is due to vacations and travel, which is expected, indicating that these numbers are not as large as those that followed the Eid celebrations.
He said that the incubation period for the coronavirus extends to 15 days, and the increase in infections is a cumulative result of the summer holidays. He explained that it is necessary not to forget the precautionary measures to prevent the virus.
In mid-March, Egypt imposed general isolation measures to combat the outbreak of the virus, including a night-time curfew, banning large public gatherings, and closing restaurants, theaters and cinemas. But the country has lifted most of these measures since late June.
On Friday, Egypt held Friday prayers in mosques, for the first time since the outbreak of Coronavirus, with special conditions and precautions being set.
After the Egyptian health authorities completed the trial of a coronavirus vaccine on animals, clinical trials will follow, which is the last step before the vaccine is approved.
The Ministry of Higher Education in Egypt has invited healthy volunteers to participate in these trials. The conditions are determined by research protocols, without the volunteers getting any financial compensation according to the law. The vaccine, is one of four vaccines currently being developed by Egypt.

Deadly firefight in Lebanon sparks warnings of more sectarian trouble

Updated 29 August 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Macron will first call on iconic singer Fairuz during visit
  • Consultations to name new PM to begin on Monday
BEIRUT: A deadly battle between two major Lebanese sectarian groups has prompted warnings of more violence as the country is pushed to the breaking point by a financial meltdown and political tensions.

Two people — a 13-year-old Lebanese Sunni boy and a Syrian man — were killed in the Khaldeh area south of the capital in the shootout on Thursday night. Machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades were used in the fighting, which witnesses said lasted four hours.

A Sunni Arab tribe to which the boy belonged accused members of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah of opening fire. 

The Lebanese army, which was heavily deployed in the area on Friday, said the problem spiralled out of a row over a poster put up by Shiites.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has set Aug. 31 as a date for binding parliamentary consultations to designate a new prime minister to succeed Hassan Diab’s government.

Sources close to the former leaders told Arab News: “There is a decision not to give President Aoun political authority, and we have to wait to see who will respond to Aoun’s invitation to the consultations on Monday in light of the significant political dispute with him.”

Leader of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt said: “After a delay in calling for consultations and violating the Taif Agreement, it appears that some political forces are already examining a new constitution, and some are loudly calling for it.”

Former Prime Ministers Tammam Salam, Saad Hariri and Najib Mikati have shown no interest in heading the new government.

Aoun objected to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s proposal to nominate Hariri to head the next government, and Hezbollah objected to nominating Nawaf Salam, a judge on the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and Mohammed Baasiri, who was vice-governor of the Banque du Liban and the secretary of the Special Investigation Commission fighting money laundering.

Aoun’s office released a schedule of the consultations that will begin Monday morning and end in the afternoon. The person who gets the largest backing from parliamentary blocs and members will be asked by Aoun to form a new Cabinet.

French President Emmanuel Macron will next week meet iconic singer Fairuz and members of Lebanon’s political leadership as he returns to the country in search of serious reform in the wake of the devastating Beirut port blast.

Macron will be in Lebanon on Monday and Tuesday for his second visit in less than a month.

Fairuz, 85, is one of the rare figures in Lebanon who is admired across the multi-confessional country.

Karim Emile Bitar, a political science professor in France and Lebanon, tweeted it was an “excellent decision” by Macron to meet Fairuz, describing her as “arguably the most iconic, dignified and consensual Lebanese figure.”

An official in the French presidency said that Macron’s visit to Beirut aims “to pressure Lebanon’s political leaders to move forward in forming a government that can implement urgent reforms. The president will not give up.”

