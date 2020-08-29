You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar’s Rakhine state fears worsening virus outbreak

Myanmar’s Rakhine state fears worsening virus outbreak

A member of Myanmar’s military sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection at Naypyidaw International Airport in Naypyidaw. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9zh4d

Updated 11 sec ago
Kyaw Ye Lynn

Myanmar’s Rakhine state fears worsening virus outbreak

  • Armed conflict has escalated following internet restrictions in the country
Updated 11 sec ago
Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON: As internet services remain inoperative in Myanmar’s restive Rakhine state, which has emerged as the country’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hotspot, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) helping internally displaced people fear a bigger outbreak with information unavailable and curfews imposed on Wednesday, further hampering responses to new cases.

The internet has been unavailable in Rakhine for more than a year amid military operations against the Arakan Army, the largest rebel group in the region. Although access was officially restored in early August, locals say it is too slow for communication as 3G and 4G services remain restricted.
The state was put on semi-lockdown and under nighttime curfew when it recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total tally to 205 — a third of Myanmar’s infection figures as of Friday.  
 “We need firsthand information so that we could act timely, but sadly we don’t have much option to obtain it,” said Tun Tha Sein, a lawmaker from Mrauk-U, one of the state’s seven townships.
He told Arab News that, amid restrictions, he had to rely on TV and radio to learn what was happening in his own town, which has 26 makeshift camps housing nearly 2,000 people displaced by the fighting between the Arakan Army and security forces.
“The first three confirmed patients here are NGO staff helping displaced persons in the camps. Just days before they tested positive, they visited camps,” Sein told Arab News by phone on Thursday, adding that he fears a large-scale outbreak may already be underway in the camps, where overcrowding and substandard housing make social distancing impossible.      
Mrauk-U residents say that they only learned about the outbreak from outside sources.“I was confused when a friend in Yangon phoned me asking about the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases here. I didn’t know it,” Myat Naing, who lives in the city, told Arab News by phone.

FASTFACT

The internet has been unavailable in Rakhine for more than year amid military operations against the Arakan Army, the largest rebel group in the region.

In Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine, which is the COVID-19 epicenter with 137 reported cases, new restrictions might exacerbate the outbreak.
Camps for the internally displaced in the city shelter about 100,000 Rohingya who have fled communal violence.
Abdul Kyaw Kyaw, a Rohingya in Sittwe’s Thae Chaung camp, said they have no face masks or hand-washing stations. “We have nothing to protect ourselves from the infection.
“We rely mostly on NGOs. We are afraid that new lockdown measures could restrict their work and affect our lives,” he said.
Local community groups are trying to establish communication channels with more than 100 camps for the displaced across the state through radio as calls for the restoration of high-speed internet have been ignored by the government.
The Rakhine Ethnic Congress (REC), a community-based group in Rakhine, on Thursday launched “Radio – Rights for Information,” a campaign to provide radios to each of the camps.
“We are going to provide 10 radios per camp, and we would need more than 1,000 radios to feed internally displaced people information about the COVID-19 infection so that they could act accordingly,” The REC’s secretary, Zaw Zaw Tun, told Arab News.
The government’s internet restrictions, he said, were not only jeopardizing the fight against COVID-19, but also concealing human rights violations by the military in the armed conflict with the Arakan Army, which has escalated since the interned was blocked in June 2019.
“During the internet ban, we have recorded more than a hundred rights violations in Rakhine state, mostly committed by government soldiers,” he said. “So we have no more questions why the government continues internet restrictions here.”

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya Muslims

Related

World
Local virus outbreak in Myanmar sparks fears for Rohingya camps
World
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi confirms contesting for second term

Kabul hopes to start intra-Afghan talks next week despite Taliban denial

Arrested insurgents are escorted by Afghan security forces during a presentation to the media in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. (Reuters/File)
Updated 29 August 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Kabul hopes to start intra-Afghan talks next week despite Taliban denial

  • After being sidelined from the US-Taliban talks, President Ashraf Ghani’s government initially refused to release Taliban prisoners, but under pressure from Washington began freeing them
Updated 29 August 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Long-awaited negotiations with the Taliban to settle the protracted conflict in Afghanistan may begin next week, officials told Arab News on Friday.

It came a day after the Taliban chief negotiator said that no peace talks were planned with Kabul for early September.
At a time when the two sides are under pressure from the US to hold talks, Abdullah Abdullah, who chairs Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, announced on Thursday that Afghan officials were ready to hold talks with the Taliban from early September.
However, in response to the announcement, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, who leads the Taliban negotiation team, said in a statement to Reuters that the group had no such plans.
“No firm date has been specified, but there is high hope that based on the contacts, discussions and measures that are underway. It is possible that the talks will happen next week,” Abdullah’s spokesman Feraidoon Khawzoon told Arab News.
He added that Doha in Qatar will be the venue for the first round of the negotiations, which have been delayed several times in recent months due to disputes between the Taliban and the Afghan government and disagreements among leaders in Kabul. The talks are part of the historical deal the US signed with the Taliban in Doha in late February.
Thursday’s announcement by Abdullah that the talks would begin next week comes after his phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a recent visit of a Taliban delegation to Islamabad. The Taliban could not be reached for comment on Friday.
The intra-Afghan talks should have begun in early March following a prisoner exchange between the Taliban and Kabul as per the February agreement, which also paves the way for a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan of all foreign US-led troops by next spring.

HIGHLIGHT

Taliban said that they are not planning to start negotiations with Kabul after Abdullah Abdullah announced the government’s readiness to begin talks next month.

After being sidelined from the US-Taliban talks, President Ashraf Ghani’s government initially refused to release Taliban prisoners, but under pressure from Washington began freeing them. It refused, however, to release some 400 inmates who it he said were behind heinous crimes and summoned in early August a grand assembly, the Loya Jirga, to decide their fate.
The assembly approved the release, but Ghani, after having promised to free all 400, released only 80 of the inmates, as he said that France and Australia were against the release of some who had killed their civil and military nationals in Afghanistan.
After nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan — America’s longest warfare engagement in history — US President Donald Trump has been pushing for the start of intra-Afghan talks, which analysts say he needs to fulfill his promise of pulling out US troops ahead of America’s presidential election in November.
“The Taliban and some other Afghan leaders see the talks now as a good opportunity to happen and succeed because they want Ghani out of the scene,” analyst Taj Mohammad told Arab News.
One of the main points of the Taliban and possibly some non-state delegates to the intra-Afghan talks in Doha will be the formation of an interim Afghan government, an option which Ghani, who started his second term as president in March, is expected to oppose.
“All sides have their own agendas for the talks. Trump is keen to see it happen for his electoral goal. Ghani wants to delay the talks in case Joe Biden wins the US race and would not push for the intra-Afghan dialogue or even total troop pullout,” Mohammad said.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul

Related

World
Landmine kills 13 in southern Afghanistan

Latest updates

As Arctic ice melts, polluting ships stream into polar waters
Small businesses in college towns struggle without students
Deadly firefight in Lebanon sparks warnings of more sectarian trouble
Myanmar’s Rakhine state fears worsening virus outbreak
Kabul hopes to start intra-Afghan talks next week despite Taliban denial

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.