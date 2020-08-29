You are here

Lampard must deliver after Chelsea spending spree

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard
  • Lampard will hope the lavish investment reaps the same rewards for his club as City enjoyed in 2018, when they were crowned champions
LONDON: Chelsea coach Frank Lampard is under pressure to deliver a serious Premier League title challenge after a spending spree fueled by his desire to catch champions Liverpool.
Lampard showed promise in his first season by steering the Blues into the Champions League with a fourth-place domestic finish.
But Arsenal exposed the flaws that were visible in Lampard’s side all season with a 2-1 win against their London rivals in the FA Cup final.
Having finished 33 points behind the Reds and 15 adrift of second-placed Manchester City last term, the response from the Stamford Bridge hierarchy has been emphatic.
City set the record for the biggest total spend by a Premier League club when Pep Guardiola splashed out £223.8 million ($295 million) ahead of the 2017-18 season.
But Chelsea are on course to shatter that mark.
After enduring a transfer ban in the 2019 summer window before failing to sign a single player during the 2020 January market, owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned the kind of money-is-no-object recruitment drive that was commonplace when he first bought the club.
After relying on a cadre of promising youngsters to kick-start his reign, Lampard has prioritized proven talents in the transfer market.
He paid a combined £141 million for Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech and Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell.
The west Londoners are expected to wrap up their £90 million swoop for Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz this week, which would take them past City’s record spree.
Malang Sarr has also arrived on a free transfer after the 21-year-old center-back left Nice, but he is seen as one for the future and will be sent on loan.
On Friday, Brazilian center-back Thiago Silva joined Chelsea for free after leaving Paris Saint-Germain following their Champions League final defeat.
Lampard will hope the lavish investment reaps the same rewards for his club as City enjoyed in 2018, when they were crowned champions.
Chelsea have not won the Premier League since 2017, failing to finish in the top two since then as City and Liverpool established a formidable duopoly.
Klopp’s side will be the team to beat when the new campaign kicks off on Sept. 12 and City can never be discounted while Guardiola is in charge.
But Chelsea are in the title conversation after bringing in so many quality additions.
Now it is up to Lampard to ensure his team fulfil those burgeoning expectations.
Often frustrated by Chelsea’s failure to break down stubborn, defensive opponents last season, Lampard must find a way to harness the talents of Christian Pulisic, Werner and Ziyech in what should be a vibrant front three.
Together with Havertz and Chilwell, those five were involved in a mammoth 131 goals in all competitions for their respective teams last season.

Bahrain to host its two F1 races on separate tracks this year

Updated 28 August 2020
AP

Bahrain to host its two F1 races on separate tracks this year

  • he Bahrain Grand Prix on Nov. 29 will be held as usual on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit
  • The Sakhir GP will be a night race held under floodlights
Updated 28 August 2020
AP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Bahrain will host its two Formula One races on separate tracks later this year.
The Bahrain Grand Prix on Nov. 29 will be held as usual on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit that usually hosts races. The next race on Dec. 6 will be known as the Sakhir Grand Prix and held on a smaller, 3.5-kilometer (2.2-mile) outer circuit which has never been used before for international racing.
The smaller track will require 87 laps to be completed to ensure the minimum distance of 305 kilometers is covered. Quick lap times are expected to be about 55 seconds in qualifying and 60 for the race.
The Sakhir GP will be a night race held under floodlights, with qualifying and the race starting later in the evening compared to the Bahrain GP.

