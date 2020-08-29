You are here

EU demands Turkey stop Med drilling, steps up sanctions plan

Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief. (AFP)
Updated 29 August 2020
AP

  • Asset freezes and travel bans in pipeline for officials linked to ‘illegal’ energy exploration in disputed waters
BERLIN: The EU on Friday urged Turkey to halt its drilling activities in contested waters in the Mediterranean and ordered EU officials to speed up work aimed at blacklisting some Turkish officials linked to the energy exploration.

Tensions are mounting to breaking point between Turkey and Greece over Turkey’s drilling work near the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, which like Greece is an EU member country. Turkish and Greek armed forces have been conducting snap war games in the area.
Referring to what he called “growing frustration” with Turkey, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the sanctions — which include asset freezes and travel bans — could be extended, with Turkish vessels being deprived access to European ports, supplies and equipment. Economic sanctions are also a possibility.
EU leaders will discuss whether to impose additional measures at a summit in Brussels on Sept. 24-25 should Turkey fail to stop what the Europeans consider to be “illegal activities” in the eastern Mediterranean near Cyprus.
“Turkey has to abstain from unilateral actions. This is a basic element to allow the dialogue to advance,” Borrell told reporters in Berlin after chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
He said the EU is keen to establish a “healthier relationship” with Turkey, which is a candidate for membership in the 27-nation trading bloc, although its accession talks are virtually frozen.
“We must walk a fine line between preserving a true space for dialogue and at the same time showing collective strength in the defense of our common interests. We want to give a serious chance to dialogue,” Borrell said.

Turkey doesn’t recognize the divided island of Cyprus as a state and claims 44 percent of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone as its own, according to Cyprus government officials. Turkish Cypriots in the east Mediterranean island nation’s breakaway north claim another 25 percent.
The Cypriot government has prepared a list of Turkish officials that it believes should face sanctions, and it is this list of names that EU officials will accelerate work on in coming days.
Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup by supporters of union with Greece. A Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence is recognized only by Turkey, which keeps more than 35,000 troops in the breakaway north.
It is unclear whether sanctions might slow Turkey down. Steps were taken in the past — the slashing of funds meant to prepare Turkey for EU membership and the virtual freezing of its accession talks — yet Ankara has only become more vocal.
On top of that, Erdogan has shown his willingness to encourage migrants and refugees from Syria to cross the border into Greece and on to Europe, which remains deeply destabilized by the arrival of well over 1 million people in 2015, to ensure that his demands are well understood.
Turkey also plays a military role in Libya, a main jumping off point for migrants aiming for Europe.
Meanwhile, Greece and the UAE began joint air force exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, in the latest build-up of military forces. The training flights started on Friday, a day after the UAE completed the transfer of nine F-16 fighter jets and four transport planes to a Greek air base on Crete, the Greek Defense Ministry said.
France, Italy, and the UAE have joined recent military exercises and training missions held by Greece and ally Cyprus, while the US has also held separate exercises with Greece.

‘Hollywood of the Arab world’ faces pandemic horror show

Left to right: 1930s portrait of Egyptian actor Youssef Wahbi, a 1960s photo of comedian Ismail Yassin and 1940s star Adel Salam Al-Naboulsi. Below: Actress Yasmine Sabri at the opening of El Gouna Film Festival in the Red Sea resort last year. (AFP)
Updated 29 August 2020
AFP

‘Hollywood of the Arab world’ faces pandemic horror show

  • The Egyptian film industry had its golden age in the mid 20th century when screen star Omar Sharif, the actor Gamil Ratib and director Youssef Chahine achieved global fame
Updated 29 August 2020
AFP

CAIRO: Egyptian cinemas are slowly reopening after months of lockdown, but the huge sector sometimes dubbed “the Hollywood of the Arab world” has taken a severe hit during the pandemic.
After movie theatres were shuttered because of COVID-19 from at least March to June, filmmakers and the wider sector are bracing for an uncertain future.
“This year has been a great loss to the movie industry in Egypt,” actor Sherif Ramzy said. The industry came to a complete halt for months.”
Egypt has a long love affair with the silver screen, and usually cinema fans will queue outside movie houses for the latest romantic comedy, drama or action flick.
But this year major summer releases were put on hold indefinitely, and production of many movies was at least temporarily suspended.
Only a single film, the sci-fi comedy “Al Ghassala” (“The Washing Machine”), was released during the Eid al-Adha Muslim celebration, which typically sees six or seven movies premiere every year.
In June, the government threw a lifeline to the reeling industry by allowing cinemas to open their doors but keep attendance capped at 25 percent to ensure social distancing.
“Even the partial reopening of theatres has not helped get the ball rolling,” said Ramzy.
Egypt, with more than 100 million people, has recorded nearly 100,000 infections and more than 5,000 deaths.
Daily new reported cases have fallen but Egypt fears a second wave may hit as lockdown measures are eased.
For the industry, the public health crisis has dealt a severe blow at a time Egyptian cinema has been struggling to reclaim its past glory as the region's creative powerhouse. Egyptian movies have for decades been popular across the Middle East and North Africa, profoundly influencing popular culture and spreading the country's vernacular.
The Egyptian film industry had its golden age in the mid 20th century when screen star Omar Sharif, the actor Gamil Ratib and director Youssef Chahine achieved global fame.
Classic Egyptian movies captured life under British colonial rule, the decline of the monarchy and the formation of the republic under president Gamal Abdel Nasser.
The sector fell into decline in the 1970s when the state’s role in the industry receded and studios pumped out commercial fare critics slammed as formulaic and lacking in production values.


The sector was again hit by the political turmoil in the years following the 2011 uprising that unseated longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak, when production slowed and cinema audiences declined.
But industry professionals say the novel coronavirus pandemic has been like no other crisis.
Filmmakers have been forced to reduce staff and regularly sanitise locations that are typically teeming with huge crews and frenetic activity.
A film set may usually see more than a 100 people at a time, including stylists and make-up artists who are in close contact with actors.
Several Egyptian celebrities, including prominent actors, reported testing positive for the virus following the end of filming Ramadan series.
In July, seasoned actress Ragaa al-Geddawy died after a weeks-long struggle with the illness.

The Egyptian Center for Economic Studies (ECES) said that the industry employs at least half a million people, 40 percent of whom are on fixed contracts.
“We have been paying staff and crew members for months and we had zero income,” said Ramzy, who also runs a production company.
Last year the Egyptian film industry made 33 movies, earning $72 million, according to an ECES report. The figure is small by global standards, but “in terms of revenues, it is still the highest in the Arab world,” the center said.
“Projections for 2020 are far less, especially as dependence on movie tickets sales has now become too risky,” said producer Mohamed Hefzy.
“We will have to wait until a full return to normalcy, which may not be this year at all. Perhaps next year.”
Lockdowns have boosted online streaming services everywhere, and in Egypt Watch iT, which launched last year, has become one of the biggest players.
Following the March launch of its #stayhome promotion, "the service saw a huge increase of the subscription base," Moustapha Bekheet, its vice president and managing director, told AFP via email.
During Ramadan, the service which already boasts more than 65,000 hours of online content, acquired multiple top series and TV shows.
The Ramadan season brought an increase in daily active users to "more than 89 percent," he said.
Hefzy, who is also president of the Cairo International Film Festival, said the transition to online platforms is "a natural development, and COVID-19 only hastened it".
They serve as a hedge for producers against losses, especially during the pandemic, he added.
"But they cannot substitute movie theatres," he said. "The cinema experience remains to be unique and important and it should be preserved."

