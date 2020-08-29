You are here

Bella Hadid pays tribute to her grandma one year after her passing

The 23-year-old model has Palestinian and Dutch roots. Instagram
DUBAI: Part-Palestinan model Bella Hadid has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to her late “Oma,” Ans van den Henrik, on the one year anniversary of her passing.

Henrik, who was Hadid’s maternal grandmother, died in August last year after battling cancer. She was 78.

To mark the anniversary of her passing, the half-Dutch catwalk star shared a photo with her siblings Gigi and Anwar Hadid and their mother Yolanda Hadid at their grandmother’s funeral last year.

“One year… We miss you everyday Oma,” the model wrote.

She also posted two other throwback photographs with her late grandmother on her Instagram, including one from her childhood. In the photo, a young Bella can be seen wrapped in her grandmother’s arms. She captioned the image as, “My favorite place to be.”




Hadid took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late grandmother. Instagram

The 23-year-old received the news of her grandmother’s passing while she was on set of her magazine cover for Dutch Vogue.

Sharing the images from her cover shoot on Instagram, the catwalk star wrote: “This cover is very bittersweet. I've always wanted to do my Dutch vogue cover in Holland to represent my family… and especially my Oma. On this day, I got a phone call from my mom right when we finished our last shot," she recalled. "She said Oma passed that afternoon. This was one of the worst phone calls and all I wished, had I done it sooner, she would have been able to see it to tell me what she thought. I hope she is proud of me.”

Meanwhile, her mother Yolanda Hadid also took to the social media platform to remember her mom with a heartfelt caption. “The loss of my mamma one year ago left a heartache no one can heal, but her love that lives within me nobody can steal,” the mother-of-three said.

Following the news of Henrik’s death last year, Gigi made a statement praising the strength of her  grandmother, revealing she had battled cancer six times throughout her life.

“OUR QUEEN ANGEL fought cancer six times in her life with courage, strength, and grace while being the greatest mother and grandmother,” the 25-year-old said at the time. “She is an honorable guide we will carry with us forever. We love you more than words, our beautiful wonderful Oma.”

