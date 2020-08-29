Iconic VMAs red carpet dresses by Arab designers

DUBAI: This year, on Aug. 30, New York City will host the MTV Video Music Awards in person, making it the first awards show to take place in New York since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in early spring. Originally scheduled to take place at Barclays Center, the VMAs have been reorganized to take place at outdoor locations across New York City

With the annual awards show taking place IRL, this means that singers, models and industry insiders will have the opportunity to once again put on their ultimate show-stopping gowns for the occasion. Ahead of the major red carpet event, we highlight the celebrities that wore Arab designers in recent years.

Hailey Bieber wearing Zuhair Murad







Hailey Bieber at the 2017 Video Music Awards. (Shutterstock)





In 2017, the model brought her fashion A-game wearing a sheer, embellished jumpsuit by Beirut-based designer Zuhair Murad.

Cardi B wearing Azzi & Osta







Cardi B at the 2018 Video Music Awards. (AFP)





The “Bodak Yellow”singer accepted the Song of the Summer award wearing an eye-catching red gown by Lebanese label Azzi & Osta at the 2018 VMAs.

Nicki Minaj wearing LaBourjoisie







Nicki Minaj at the 2015 Video Music Awards. (Shutterstock)





For the 2015 Video Music Awards, the hip hop star donned a sparkling, gold-embellished gown from Kuwait-based label LaBourjoisie.

Karlie Kloss wearing Elie Saab







Karlie Kloss at the 2018 Video Music Awards. (AFP)





The 28-year-old model turned heads in a silver-sequined Elie Saab gown with a high slit at the 2018 Video Music Awards.

Winnie Harlow wearing Zuhair Murad







Winnie Harlow at the 2018 Video Music Awards. (AFP)





The Ras Baalbek-born designer found a fan in Canadian model Winnie Harlow, who wore a long-sleeved, jewel-encrusted Zuhair Murad gown for her role as the carpet fashion host in 2018.

Keke Palmer wearing Yousef Al-Jassmi







Keke Palmer at the 2019 Video Music Awards. (AFP)





The US actress rocked up to the 2019 MTV VMAs in Los Angeles wearing a sunny yellow column gown by Kuwaiti couturier Yousef Al-Jassmi. She accessorized the glamorous look with a rhinestone encrusted 1980s cell phone.