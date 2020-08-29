New daily COVID-19 infections drops below 1,000 in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Saudi Arabia announced 27 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and a drop in new infections with less than 1,000 daily infections recorded on Saturday. (SPA/File Photo)
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 27 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and a drop in new infections with less than 1,000 daily infections recorded on Saturday.

The ministry said 987 people were infected with COVID-19 since Friday, which means the total number of infections stands at 313,911.

A further 1,038 more people recovered from the virus, which takes the total number of recoveries to 288,441.

A total of 3,840 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said all public sector employees would return to workplaces on Sunday, with a commitment to taking all preventive protocols against the virus.

The ministry has set a number of conditions for the return of all public employees to work, including wearing masks at all times, flexible working hours and that fewer that 25% of employees can now work remotely.

More than 6 million students in Saudi Arabia will return to studying, but will be carrying on their distance learning under the slogan “My School is in My Home.”

 

Makkah governor to launch 5th cultural forum

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
Makkah governor to launch 5th cultural forum

  • Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal will launch the 5th Makkah Cultural Forum on Monday
JEDDAH: This year’s theme of the forum is “How can we set an example?” The forum aims at involving authorities, institutions, and individuals in the development of cultural identity.

The Makkah Cultural Forum, launched by the governor of the Makkah region four years ago, succeeded in unifying

the cultural and humanitarian works of the government and private sectors in the region around a single vision and a positive concept.

It also followed a strategy that prioritizes the importance of building strong Saudi citizens who can improve their homeland and the civilization of their country.

What distinguishes the Makkah Cultural Forum is its adoption of an annual theme from which events, activities, and programs draw their spirit and identity.

Last year’s forum hosted by the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for the Arabic Language aimed at finding initiatives that promoted Arabic and its uses.

