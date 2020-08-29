New daily COVID-19 infections drops below 1,000 in Saudi Arabia

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 27 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and a drop in new infections with less than 1,000 daily infections recorded on Saturday.

The ministry said 987 people were infected with COVID-19 since Friday, which means the total number of infections stands at 313,911.

A further 1,038 more people recovered from the virus, which takes the total number of recoveries to 288,441.

A total of 3,840 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said all public sector employees would return to workplaces on Sunday, with a commitment to taking all preventive protocols against the virus.

The ministry has set a number of conditions for the return of all public employees to work, including wearing masks at all times, flexible working hours and that fewer that 25% of employees can now work remotely.

More than 6 million students in Saudi Arabia will return to studying, but will be carrying on their distance learning under the slogan “My School is in My Home.”