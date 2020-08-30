You are here

Canada economy takes record plunge but outlook bright

Boutique shop owner Pat Phythian waits for customers in Ottawa as the government steps up efforts to pull Canada out of an economic slump. (AFP)
AFP

  • Canada’s economy contracted 11.5 percent, or at an annualized pace of 38.7 percent, in the three months ending June 30, the government statistical agency said
OTTAWA: Canada’s economy shrank at a record pace in the second quarter but by the end of the period showed signs of a rapid recovery from the pandemic trauma that forced businesses to close and put millions out of work.

At the same time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ran up a Can$120 billion ($90 billion) budget deficit dolling out emergency aid to Canadians, compared to a shortfall of Can$85 million during the same period last year. The economy contracted 11.5 percent, or at an annualized pace of 38.7 percent, in the three months ending June 30, the government statistical agency said.

Declines were recorded across the board amid a nationwide lockdown including in consumer spending, business investment, trade and tourism — in line with analyst forecasts, following a 2.1 percent (8.2 percent annualized) contraction of Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter. After steep declines at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in April and May, however, GDP surged 6.5 percent in June.

And preliminary data for July forecast a 3 percent rise in the GDP. Economists said this suggests the worst is over for the Canadian economy.

“It was a quarter to forget for Canada’s economy,” commented CIBC analyst Royce Mendes in a research note.

The drop in GDP, he said, was of “a magnitude never before seen ... and was likely the worst performance since the Great Depression.”

But, he added, “things were looking up by the end of the second quarter” with “solid momentum” continuing into July.

Mendes also noted that Canadians’ disposable income actually grew in the period as emergency government support more than offset a drag from a jump in unemployment.

That drove the household savings rate up to 28 percent, from 7 percent, “potentially leaving some extra cash for spending in upcoming periods,” he said.

Derek Holt, head of Scotiabank Economics, noted that more than half of the 3 million Canadians who lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic, pushing up the unemployment rate to a peak of 13.9 percent in May, have since gone back to work as restrictions eased.

“Canada’s economy may be rebounding even faster than expected into Q3,” Holt said. 

“Canadian GDP is quickly recovering (from) the pandemic hit ... which cautions against the policy narrative that years of pain lie ahead.” But senior TD economist Brian DePratto warned: “Many sectors are going to continue struggling in the absence of a vaccine.”

“We may be through the worst of it, but it is still a long road to normal.”

The finance department said government revenues were down Can$32.0 billion, or 37.9 percent, in the second quarter, while expenses — including wage subsidies, business incentives and direct aid — climbed by Can$90.3 billion, or 116.5 percent.

Trudeau last week announced an extension of the emergency aid to the end of September, when he said he would seek parliament’s support for massive new social and environmental spending to pull Canada out of an economic slump.

If all three main opposition parties balk and vote against the proposals, however, Trudeau’s minority liberal government would fall, triggering snap elections.

According to Statistics Canada, household spending fell 13.1 percent in the second quarter due to substantial job losses and few opportunities to spend as most stores and restaurants were closed and travel and tourism was restricted by the closure of the border.

Chinese buyers snap up Indian steel, defying trade tensions

  • New Delhi afterwards tightened rules to restrict Chinese investment in India and initiated measures to curb its trade with Beijing
NEW DELHI/BEIJING: India’s steel exports more than doubled between April and July to hit their highest level in at least 6 years, boosted by a surge of Chinese buying in defiance of tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.

Traders said reduced prices had driven the purchases as Indian sellers sought to get rid of a surplus generated by the impact of COVID-19 on domestic demand and generate much-needed income.

It was unclear whether the sales broke any trade rules, but the China Iron and Steel Association said in a statement it was monitoring them.

Leading Indian steel companies Tata Steel and JSW Steel were among Indian companies that sold a total of 4.64 million tons of finished and semi-finished steel products on the world market between April and July.

That compared with 1.93 million tons shipped in the same period a year earlier, government data analyzed by Reuters showed.

Of the 4.64 million tons, Vietnam and China bought 1.37 and 1.3 million tons of steel respectively. The Chinese purchases are by far the largest since data was first collated in the current form beginning with the fiscal year April 2015-March 2016.

Neither Tata, JSW nor India’s federal ministries of steel and commerce responded to emails seeking comment.

Vietnam has been a regular buyer of Indian steel, but China’s emergence as a leading buyer, replacing New Delhi’s traditional markets, such as Italy and Belgium, is more surprising.

An already uneasy relationship between New Delhi and Beijing, became severely strained after violent border clashes in June.

New Delhi afterwards tightened rules to restrict Chinese investment in India and initiated measures to curb its trade with Beijing.

The politics are at odds with market realities.

Although China, the world’s leading steelmaker produces vast quantities, it needs imports as it ramps up infrastructure spending.

Two industry sources, asking not to be named because they are not authorized to talk to the media, said major Indian steelmakers offered a discount of at least $50 a ton, selling hot-rolled coils and billets to China at $430-$450 per ton against the $500 offered by most Chinese producers.

Hot-rolled coils, a flat steel product, are mostly used to make pipes, automobile parts, engineering and military equipment.

The China Iron and Steel Association official told Reuters it was paying particular attention to the imports of hot-rolled coils.

During the first four months of the 2020-21 fiscal year, China and Vietnam together bought close to 80 percent of India’s total hot-rolled coils exports, the data showed, while the product constituted more than 70 percent of India’s steel exports.

Ji Renjie, a general manager at China’s Ningbo Henghou Group said the company in May bought 30,000 tons of hot-rolled coils from India for July shipment and expected to take delivery of another cargo of a similar size in October.

“I mainly do iron ore trades and just bought several cargoes of hot-rolled coils this year due to rosy profit margins,” said Ji.

AM/NS India, the joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, in an email also said China had been a big buyer, accounting for 35 percent of the approximately 0.5 million tons of hot-rolled coils it shipped between April and July.

