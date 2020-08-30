Social worker helps women athletes find a league of their own

MAKKAH: A new female voice advocating for the health and well-being of women in sport has joined a football club to guide and support players.

In a move aimed at ensuring that athletes use their experience of sport and work to meet their needs, Mada Bazaid, a newly appointed social worker at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Wehda Football Club, is part of the board of directors’ efforts to improve the club’s status during the next phase, and to attract elements that will bring development and progress to the organization.

As sports is often a hook to captivate the attention of the community, advocating for different social causes, a tool to promote health and more due to its diverse nature, it takes a village to create change. With the help of inter-professional collaboration from various members in the sports scene, social workers can now assist in the process.

Bazaid, who holds a masters in sociology, is the first woman to be appointed to one of the Saudi professional league clubs. She is expected to create mathematical psychological transformations in the coming days in her sports field, a decision that reflects the positive role women are playing in many sectors, including sports. This decision also shows the Kingdom’s support for the empowerment of Saudi women.

Speaking to Arab News about the impact of social service in sports, Bazaid said that it promoted the development of human societies and the expansion of human activities.

“One of the most important areas that needs the presence of a social worker is the field of sports, in order to achieve the psychological and social balance of players according to advanced professional methods,” Bazaid said.

As a Saudi woman, Bazaid highlighted the most prominent challenges and obstacles and the means to overcome them.

Saudi women have reached advanced stages in several areas Mada Bazaid

“Saudi women have reached advanced stages in several areas. Rejection and acceptance are a natural phenomenon, but the persistence of the Saudi woman is great, and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 requires the participation of all segments of society in the labor market, especially as we are talking about a vital society in which men and women need to participate in a way consistent with the aspirations of this society,” she said.

Asked about ways to create balance in the sports field between the sexes, Bazaid said that based on the vision of managing the development of age groups in Al-Wehda Club, “We aim to create a distinguished player in a safe environment. My role as a social worker for the age groups is to contribute within the framework of the objectives of social service (therapeutic — preventive — developmental).”

Saudi women’s participation in sport is not simply confined to areas such as the field, the benches or the administration.

With this new appointment, social workers are an emerging speciality, integrating social work practices into all aspects of athletics for the well-being of individuals and the community. This brings attention to the needs and challenges of athletes, supports athletes’ strengths and advocates for case coordination and counseling when needed.