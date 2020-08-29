You are here

UNRCO, ICD form advisory body for awqaf project

A virtual meeting between ICD and UNRCO was attended by Ayman Sejiny, CEO of ICD, top left, Nathalie Fustier of the UNRCO, and other senior officials.
The United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO) in Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), announced the launch of their joint initiative’s newly formed advisory committee on Aug. 27 in Riyadh.

On April 23, UNRCO and ICD signed a letter of understanding to conduct a study on the potential of awqaf (religious endowments) in contributing to the achievement of Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program (NTP) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Kingdom. Last week, UNRCO and ICD kicked off their first advisory committee meeting. The advisory committee will play a major role in supporting the direction of the research study as it includes distinguished sustainable Islamic financing leaders whose focus will be to shape and guide the paper while working closely with the chairpersons. The committee will be co-chaired by Nathalie Fustier of UNRCO and Dr. Mohammed Alyami, director of development effectiveness at ICD. 

The chairpersons will oversee the overall process of the research, ensure proper direction to the advisory committee and the research consultants, and ensure access to resources. 

The advisory committee members are: Princess Nouf Al-Saud, CEO King Khalid Foundation; Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, G20 Development Working Group chair; Abdulrahman Alaqeel, deputy governor, General Authority for Awqaf; Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, acting director general, IRTI; Dr. Abdelilah Belatik, secretary-general, CIBAFI; Dr. Abdullah Turkistani, dean of Islamic Economics Institute, King Abdul Aziz University; and Majid Al-Asfoor, general manager for strategy and alignment, Ministry of Economy and Planning.

Fustier said: “It is our pleasure to welcome the advisory committee and we look forward to engaging with the members over the coming months. The advisory committee will be crucial to ensure that the research is solid and produces actionable recommendations.”

Dr. Alyami said: “ICD is keen to work closely with UNRCO and the advisory committee members to conduct a referential research which will increase the awqaf potential in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while also assisting in reinforcing the economies of ICD member countries to develop certain vital sectors of economy and support any humanitarian and social action deemed necessary.”

Ayman Sejiny, chief executive of ICD, said: “Throughout history, awqaf have proven to play a major role in providing sustainable financing and that is why ICD and UNRCO are keen to study the potential of awqaf in this challenging era.”

Fustier said cooperation with ICD on the issue will be instrumental in finding innovative ways to navigate these uncertain times. “The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 will hit the most vulnerable people first and awqaf have the potential to make a difference not only in Saudi Arabia but eventually in a number of Islamic countries,” she said.

Established in 1999, ICD is a multilateral development organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the private sector in its 55 member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments in viable projects sponsored by eligible enterprises in accordance with the principles of Shariah.

ICD also provides technical assistance and advisory services to member countries and their public and private enterprises with a view to improving the environment for private investment, facilitating the identification and promotion of investment opportunities, privatization of public enterprises and the development of the Islamic capital markets.

RIYADH: The Royal Commission of Yanbu has signed an agreement with the UAE-based retailer Lulu Group to jointly develop a shopping mall in the port city of Yanbu. The project, worth SR300 million ($80 million), was awarded to LuLu after it won the tender of the Royal Commission.
The agreement was signed virtually by Adnan bin Ayesh Alwani, CEO of the Royal Commission of Yanbu; and Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of LuLu Group; in the presence of Zaidan Yusuf, general manager of investment and development, Royal Commission of Yanbu; Shehim Mohammed, director, Lulu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia; Rafeek Mohamed Ali, regional director, western region; and other officials.
As per the agreement, Lulu along with the Royal Commission of Yanbu, will jointly establish and operate a commercial center under the LuLu brand, with a total area of about 40,814 square meters in the Al-Fahd neighborhood of Yanbu Al-Sinaiyah.
Apart from LuLu Hypermarket and other prominent brands, the presence of the world’s biggest cinema operator AMC is expected to add more value to the project.

THENUMBER

1,000

Number of new employment opportunities expected to be created with the establishment of the shopping mall in Yanbu.

Alwani said: “LuLu Group is a leading entity within the global retail industry and it will be an important component for this prestigious shopping mall project. We are delighted to welcome LuLu and are confident that the new hypermarket alongside other internationally-acclaimed retail brands will be a focal destination, which will attract more visitors to this city.”
LuLu chairman Ali said: “We are glad to associate with the Royal Commission of Yanbu for bringing world-class shopping experience to the port city of Yanbu. We also take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the government who have always given tremendous support to investments and economic development, which ultimately generate more employment opportunities for the Saudi citizens.”
He added: “It has been our policy to bring a world-class shopping experience closer to the people.” Lulu currently employs 3,000 Saudi nationals, including 790 women in their various hypermarkets across the Kingdom and upon the completion of the Yanbu project, about 1,000 new employment opportunities will be created additionally, he said.

