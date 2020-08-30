You are here

  • Home
  • Sherihan returns to acting after an absence of 30 years

Sherihan returns to acting after an absence of 30 years

Sherihan. (Photo/Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w42cx

Updated 30 August 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Sherihan returns to acting after an absence of 30 years

  • Sherihan suffered from a rare type of cancer, and she had treatment for a long period that led to her retirement from acting
Updated 30 August 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian actress, Sherihan, returns to the limelight after a long absence of 30 years, through a play about the life of “Coco Chanel” that will be shown soon.
The author of the play, Medhat Al-Adl, revealed that the play was filmed last year, but its showing to the public was postponed due to the coronavirus.
Al-Adl added that the play bearing the name “Coco Chanel” will initially be shown in one of the major theaters in Cairo that befits Sherihan’s artistic history.
He stressed that the play “will be a mark in the history of Sherihan, in our history and in the history of theater,” noting that it deals with the life story of the famous fashion designer, Coco Chanel, and her famous brand in the world of fashion.
Medhat Al-Adl also disclosed that after the performance of the play “Coco Chanel” in Cairo, it will be shown in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the next “Riyadh Season.”
Al-Adl said that he is awaiting the recovery of the President of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, in order to hold working sessions with the producer of the play, Jamal Al-Adl, so that the details for the upcoming Riyadh Season and the theaters of the show are settled.

SPEEDREAD

Sherihan is considered one of the most iconic Egyptian actresses. She started her artistic life at the age of 4 and has worked in theatre, cinema and television.

He pointed out that the play will be shown on stage at first, before being shown on television, and will see more than nine songs that were written and filmed last year.
Sherihan is considered one of the most iconic Egyptian actresses. She started her artistic life at the age of 4 and has worked in theater, cinema and television. She has enjoyed much success, and was famous for presenting her billboards during the month of Ramadan.
She excelled in her early career onstage in the theatre in “Sakk Ala Banatak,“ alongside superstar Fouad Al-Mohandes, and the play “Mohamed Ali Street” alongside the late Farid Shawky. She also featured in a number of highly successful films in the cinema, such as “Al Tok we Al-Eswera” and “Al-Mar’aw Al-Qanoon.”
Sherihan suffered from a rare type of cancer, and she had treatment for a long period that led to her retirement from acting.
In 2017, she reappeared after her absence in a major celebration held specifically in Cairo to inaugurate her return to acting, through a piece written by Medhat El-Adl after he convinced her to return. The last theatrical appearance of the actress, Sherihan, was in the play Muhammad Ali Street in the late eighties, which the late artist Farid Shawky also featured in.

Topics: Sherihan

Related

Special
Offbeat
Amr Diab concert crashes Anghami servers
Lifestyle
New statue of UK’s Princess Diana to be installed next year

‘Hollywood of the Arab world’ faces pandemic horror show

Left to right: 1930s portrait of Egyptian actor Youssef Wahbi, a 1960s photo of comedian Ismail Yassin and 1940s star Adel Salam Al-Naboulsi. Below: Actress Yasmine Sabri at the opening of El Gouna Film Festival in the Red Sea resort last year. (AFP)
Updated 29 August 2020
AFP

‘Hollywood of the Arab world’ faces pandemic horror show

  • The Egyptian film industry had its golden age in the mid 20th century when screen star Omar Sharif, the actor Gamil Ratib and director Youssef Chahine achieved global fame
Updated 29 August 2020
AFP

CAIRO: Egyptian cinemas are slowly reopening after months of lockdown, but the huge sector sometimes dubbed “the Hollywood of the Arab world” has taken a severe hit during the pandemic.
After movie theatres were shuttered because of COVID-19 from at least March to June, filmmakers and the wider sector are bracing for an uncertain future.
“This year has been a great loss to the movie industry in Egypt,” actor Sherif Ramzy said. The industry came to a complete halt for months.”
Egypt has a long love affair with the silver screen, and usually cinema fans will queue outside movie houses for the latest romantic comedy, drama or action flick.
But this year major summer releases were put on hold indefinitely, and production of many movies was at least temporarily suspended.
Only a single film, the sci-fi comedy “Al Ghassala” (“The Washing Machine”), was released during the Eid al-Adha Muslim celebration, which typically sees six or seven movies premiere every year.
In June, the government threw a lifeline to the reeling industry by allowing cinemas to open their doors but keep attendance capped at 25 percent to ensure social distancing.
“Even the partial reopening of theatres has not helped get the ball rolling,” said Ramzy.
Egypt, with more than 100 million people, has recorded nearly 100,000 infections and more than 5,000 deaths.
Daily new reported cases have fallen but Egypt fears a second wave may hit as lockdown measures are eased.
For the industry, the public health crisis has dealt a severe blow at a time Egyptian cinema has been struggling to reclaim its past glory as the region's creative powerhouse. Egyptian movies have for decades been popular across the Middle East and North Africa, profoundly influencing popular culture and spreading the country's vernacular.
The Egyptian film industry had its golden age in the mid 20th century when screen star Omar Sharif, the actor Gamil Ratib and director Youssef Chahine achieved global fame.
Classic Egyptian movies captured life under British colonial rule, the decline of the monarchy and the formation of the republic under president Gamal Abdel Nasser.
The sector fell into decline in the 1970s when the state’s role in the industry receded and studios pumped out commercial fare critics slammed as formulaic and lacking in production values.


The sector was again hit by the political turmoil in the years following the 2011 uprising that unseated longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak, when production slowed and cinema audiences declined.
But industry professionals say the novel coronavirus pandemic has been like no other crisis.
Filmmakers have been forced to reduce staff and regularly sanitise locations that are typically teeming with huge crews and frenetic activity.
A film set may usually see more than a 100 people at a time, including stylists and make-up artists who are in close contact with actors.
Several Egyptian celebrities, including prominent actors, reported testing positive for the virus following the end of filming Ramadan series.
In July, seasoned actress Ragaa al-Geddawy died after a weeks-long struggle with the illness.

FASTFACT

Last year the Egyptian film industry made 33 movies, earning $72 million, according to an ECES report.

The Egyptian Center for Economic Studies (ECES) said that the industry employs at least half a million people, 40 percent of whom are on fixed contracts.
“We have been paying staff and crew members for months and we had zero income,” said Ramzy, who also runs a production company.
Last year the Egyptian film industry made 33 movies, earning $72 million, according to an ECES report. The figure is small by global standards, but “in terms of revenues, it is still the highest in the Arab world,” the center said.
“Projections for 2020 are far less, especially as dependence on movie tickets sales has now become too risky,” said producer Mohamed Hefzy.
“We will have to wait until a full return to normalcy, which may not be this year at all. Perhaps next year.”
Lockdowns have boosted online streaming services everywhere, and in Egypt Watch iT, which launched last year, has become one of the biggest players.
Following the March launch of its #stayhome promotion, "the service saw a huge increase of the subscription base," Moustapha Bekheet, its vice president and managing director, told AFP via email.
During Ramadan, the service which already boasts more than 65,000 hours of online content, acquired multiple top series and TV shows.
The Ramadan season brought an increase in daily active users to "more than 89 percent," he said.
Hefzy, who is also president of the Cairo International Film Festival, said the transition to online platforms is "a natural development, and COVID-19 only hastened it".
They serve as a hedge for producers against losses, especially during the pandemic, he added.
"But they cannot substitute movie theatres," he said. "The cinema experience remains to be unique and important and it should be preserved."

Topics: Egyptian filim Coronavirus

Related

Sport
Lampard must deliver after Chelsea spending spree
Sport
WWE’s Saudi superstar Mansoor aiming to make his mark and satisfy loyal fanbase

Latest updates

Italian coast guard in mission to save 200 migrants stranded on ‘Banksy’ rescue boat
Europe still mired in division after migrant crisis
World’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nears 25 million
Kastellorizo, idyllic island at heart of Greece-Turkey row
Idea of creating school-like atmosphere at home termed difficult

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.