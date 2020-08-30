Sherihan returns to acting after an absence of 30 years

CAIRO: The Egyptian actress, Sherihan, returns to the limelight after a long absence of 30 years, through a play about the life of “Coco Chanel” that will be shown soon.
The author of the play, Medhat Al-Adl, revealed that the play was filmed last year, but its showing to the public was postponed due to the coronavirus.
Al-Adl added that the play bearing the name “Coco Chanel” will initially be shown in one of the major theaters in Cairo that befits Sherihan’s artistic history.
He stressed that the play “will be a mark in the history of Sherihan, in our history and in the history of theater,” noting that it deals with the life story of the famous fashion designer, Coco Chanel, and her famous brand in the world of fashion.
Medhat Al-Adl also disclosed that after the performance of the play “Coco Chanel” in Cairo, it will be shown in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the next “Riyadh Season.”
Al-Adl said that he is awaiting the recovery of the President of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, in order to hold working sessions with the producer of the play, Jamal Al-Adl, so that the details for the upcoming Riyadh Season and the theaters of the show are settled.
He pointed out that the play will be shown on stage at first, before being shown on television, and will see more than nine songs that were written and filmed last year.
Sherihan is considered one of the most iconic Egyptian actresses. She started her artistic life at the age of 4 and has worked in theater, cinema and television. She has enjoyed much success, and was famous for presenting her billboards during the month of Ramadan.
She excelled in her early career onstage in the theatre in “Sakk Ala Banatak,“ alongside superstar Fouad Al-Mohandes, and the play “Mohamed Ali Street” alongside the late Farid Shawky. She also featured in a number of highly successful films in the cinema, such as “Al Tok we Al-Eswera” and “Al-Mar’aw Al-Qanoon.”
Sherihan suffered from a rare type of cancer, and she had treatment for a long period that led to her retirement from acting.
In 2017, she reappeared after her absence in a major celebration held specifically in Cairo to inaugurate her return to acting, through a piece written by Medhat El-Adl after he convinced her to return. The last theatrical appearance of the actress, Sherihan, was in the play Muhammad Ali Street in the late eighties, which the late artist Farid Shawky also featured in.