World’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nears 25 million

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a state bus station in Ahmedabad, India, on Aug. 29, 2020. India has the third-highest coronavirus caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
A volunteer wearing PPE walks past a mural depicting a Brazilian flag as he disinfects an area at the Babilonia favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AFP / CARL DE SOUZA/File photo)
  • US, Brazil remain in the top 1 and 2 position, with no sign of let-up in new cases
  • India, currently the third worst hit, has the world’s fastest growing number of recorded cases
RIYADH: The global tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases was moving closer to the 25-million mark on Sunday, with the US keeping the dubious honor of topping the tally at 5,960,596, a tally by the John Hopkins coronavirus tracking center showed.
The worldwide death toll also surged to 841,507, with the US again having the most number at 182,752,
Brazil kept its dubious distinction as 2nd placer in both number of cases and deaths, registering 3,846,153 while crossing the grim threshold of 120,000 people killed by Covid-19 on Saturday, with no end in sight to the crisis.
Unlike in Europe and Asia, where the virus hit hard and then subsided, Brazil’s outbreak is advancing at a slow but devastating pace, said Christovam Barcellos, a researcher at public health institute Fiocruz.
“Brazil is unique in the world. Since the start of the pandemic, its curve has been different from other countries’, much slower,” he told AFP.
“It has stabilized now, but at a very dangerous level: nearly 1,000 deaths and 40,000 cases per day.... And Brazil still isn’t past the peak.”
India, currently the third worst hit, has the world’s fastest growing number of recorded cases, now at 3.5 million, and more than 62,000 pandemic deaths.

But the government faces pressure to free up the economy as millions have lost jobs since nationwide restrictions were first imposed in March.
The Home Affairs Ministry said that gatherings of up to 100 people would be allowed with face masks and social distancing at cultural, entertainment, sports and political events from next month.
Metro train services will also be allowed to resume “in a graded manner” in major cities.
The coronavirus has badly hit mega cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi, but is now surging in smaller cities and rural areas.
The new government guidelines ordered schools and colleges to remain closed but students can meet teachers on a voluntary basis on school premises if needed.
The government has resisted a mass campaign by students to postpone entrance exams for medical and engineering colleges due to be taken by about two million students next month.
Students say they fear catching the virus in exam halls across the country. Authorities say they are taking special measures for the exams.
Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 5,974 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections and 673 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 591,712 cases and 63,819 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Saudi Arabia was in 14th place in terms of confirmed cases (313,911) and 30th place in terms of deaths (3,840).
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom, however, has increased to 287,403, according to the Saudi Ministry of Health.

(With AFP & Reuters)

 

Europe still mired in division after migrant crisis

Updated 6 min 1 sec ago

Europe still mired in division after migrant crisis

Updated 6 min 1 sec ago
PARIS: Since taking in more than a million people fleeing war and poverty in 2015, Europe has stepped up border controls but still falls short on common migration and asylum policies.
At the time, the migrant crisis “laid bare Europe’s structural flaws and political divisions,” said Marie De Somer, a migration specialist at the European Policy Center.
Until 2015, the Dublin regulation had called for the first EU country where asylum seekers arrived to deal with their applications.
But the system “completely exploded” under the pressure that year, De Somer said.
Early on, images of columns of migrants trekking across Europe and the body of three-year-old Syrian boy Aylan Kurdi washed up on a Greek beach sparked sympathy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel set aside the rules in summer 2015 to allow 900,000 mostly Syrian asylum seekers in — soon followed by countries with less experience of mass arrivals like Austria and Sweden.
But a “quota” system to redistribute migrants among EU member countries, hastily cobbled together at Germany’s request, never moved the 160,000 people originally agreed on.


Initial openness to the newcomers foundered on the opposition of central European countries led by Viktor Orban’s Hungary — as well as a surge in support for anti-immigration populist parties in western Europe.
For lack of agreement, the Schengen free-movement zone was “significantly weakened, with controls reinstated on several frontiers” between members, a senior French official familiar with migration policy said on condition of anonymity.
Some migrants fell through gaps in the legal system, wandering from one EU country to another filing new asylum claims as previous ones were rejected.
Meanwhile national governments tightened their own laws piecemeal, limiting refuge rights or raising the bar for granting asylum.
Paris “above all tried to speed up processing of requests to quickly reject the ones without merit,” the French official said.
But informal refugee camps in the capital and northern port city Calais are now growing again — despite authorities doubling the number of places in state accommodation over five years.
“We have to stop this question from being a thorn in Europe’s side,” the official said. “We’re no longer in crisis and we should be able to manage today’s arrivals.”
Last year 612,000 people made initial asylum requests in Europe, according to statistics authority Eurostat — around half the numbers seen in 2015-16.


But the decline in arrivals was bought with “agreements with non-EU countries at a significant cost for European values, and put the EU in a weak position,” said Matthieu Tardis at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).
An EU-Turkey deal struck in 2016 calls for Ankara to accept the return of migrants arriving in Greece, in exchange especially for financial aid.
But it cemented “terrible health conditions” in migrant camps in Greece and “became a lever” for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to exert pressure on Europe, Tardis said.
Erdogan flexed his muscles earlier this year by declaring his borders open, prompting tens of thousands of people to head for the Greek frontier.
Elsewhere in the Mediterranean, the EU has backed a controversial agreement for Italy to finance and train the coast guard in Libya, torn by anarchy and civil war since 2011.
The EU “has notched up very few successes beyond beefing up Frontex,” said the European Policy Center’s De Somer.
By 2027, the Brussels agency is supposed to number 10,000 border and coast guards who can be sent to buttress struggling member states.
But the Commission is also due to propose yet another mechanism for European asylum cooperation this September.
In July, Germany suggested the plan should include more preliminary triage of asylum seekers at the EU’s external borders and call for Frontex to deport those whose applications are denied.
Berlin also hopes for a scheme to relocate migrants rescued at sea among roughly a dozen willing member countries, while those who refuse to take them in could contribute financial aid.
Even that compromise would not plug all the holes in the European system.
“There can’t be a common European policy without common criteria for accepting asylum requests,” said Didier Leschi, head of France’s immigration and integration authority.

