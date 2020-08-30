MOSCOW: Russia reported 4,980 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 990,326.
Authorities said 68 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 17,093.
Russia’s coronavirus infection tally climbs to near 1 million
Updated 11 min 26 sec ago
Russia’s coronavirus infection tally climbs to near 1 million
- Authorities said 68 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia reported 4,980 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 990,326.