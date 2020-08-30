Russia’s coronavirus infection tally climbs to near 1 million

You are here

An officer of the Russian Federal security service wearing a face masks to protect against the coronavirus disease guards an entrance to the Kremlin in Moscow on August 26, 2020. (AFP)
  • Authorities said 68 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia reported 4,980 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 990,326.
Authorities said 68 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 17,093.

  • Several hundred protestors broke through barriers and a police cordon to climb the steps leading to the entrance to the Reichstag
BERLIN: The German government Sunday slammed the “unacceptable” behavior of protestors during a mass rally against coronavirus restrictions in which hundreds were arrested and some attempted to storm the Reichstag parliament building.
The Reichstag is the “symbolic center of our democracy,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Sunday’s edition of the Bild newspaper.
“It is unacceptable to see extremists and trouble-makers use it for their own ends.”
Police said about 38,000 people, double the number expected, had gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest against restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, such as the wearing of masks and social distancing.
Late Saturday, several hundred protestors broke through barriers and a police cordon to climb the steps leading to the entrance to the Reichstag.
They were narrowly prevented from entering the building by police, who used pepper spray and arrested several people.
The Reichstag, where German deputies meet, has a powerful symbolic role in the country.
The building, with its famous dome, was burnt down by the Nazis in 1933 in an act aimed at destroying what remained of German democracy between the two world wars.
“Plurality of opinions” is a “characteristic of the good functioning of society,” said Seehofer. But “freedom of assembly reaches its limits when public rules are trampled on.”
About 300 people were arrested in scuffles with police, in front of the Reichstag but also outside the Russian embassy not far from there in the city center, where protestors pelted police with bottles.

