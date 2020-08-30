You are here

  • Home
  • French armed forces minister says senior officer investigated over “breach of security”

French armed forces minister says senior officer investigated over “breach of security”

French Defense Minister Florence Parly wears a facemask to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus as she attends a meeting with her Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad on August 27, 2020. Parly held talks in Baghdad today, pledging continued support for Iraq’s fight against remnants of the Daesh group. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zwbct

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

French armed forces minister says senior officer investigated over “breach of security”

  • An officer based in Italy and stationed with NATO is suspected of having transmitted sensitive documents to the Russian secret services
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly confirmed on Sunday that a senior officer had been put under investigation over a suspected breach of security.
According to Europe 1 radio, an officer based in Italy and stationed with NATO is suspected of having transmitted sensitive documents to the Russian secret services.
“A senior officer is under investigation for ... breach of security,” French armed forces minister Florence Parly told Europe 1 radio, while declining to give more details.

Topics: France

Related

Middle-East
France’s Macron to head to Beirut to pressure Lebanese political elite
Middle-East
France presses Lebanon to reform and avoid ‘risk of disappearing’

Russia’s coronavirus infection tally climbs to near 1 million

Updated 51 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s coronavirus infection tally climbs to near 1 million

  • Authorities said 68 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours
Updated 51 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia reported 4,980 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 990,326.
Authorities said 68 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 17,093.

Latest updates

French armed forces minister says senior officer investigated over “breach of security”
Israel responds to explosive balloons with tank fire on Gaza
Russia’s coronavirus infection tally climbs to near 1 million
Beirut port blast death toll rises to 190
German government condemns ‘unacceptable’ attempt to storm Reichstag

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.