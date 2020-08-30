French armed forces minister says senior officer investigated over “breach of security”

PARIS: French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly confirmed on Sunday that a senior officer had been put under investigation over a suspected breach of security.
According to Europe 1 radio, an officer based in Italy and stationed with NATO is suspected of having transmitted sensitive documents to the Russian secret services.
“A senior officer is under investigation for ... breach of security,” French armed forces minister Florence Parly told Europe 1 radio, while declining to give more details.
