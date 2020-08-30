You are here

  Messi fails to show up for pre-season medical

Messi fails to show up for pre-season medical

Reuters footage showed players arriving for coronavirus tests on Sunday morning and Messi did not appear. (File/AFP)
  Media reports on Saturday said Argentine Messi would not undergo a pre-season medical or attend training on Monday
  The 33-year-old six-times world player of the year informed his lifelong club on Tuesday he wished to leave immediately
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi did not attend a pre-season medical with Barcelona on Sunday, Spanish media including sports daily Marca reported, following his shock announcement on Tuesday that he wants to leave the club.
Reuters footage showed players arriving for coronavirus tests on Sunday morning and Messi did not appear. He had been due at Barcelona’s training ground at 10.15am local time. Players had been given staggered appointments throughout the morning until midday.
Media reports on Saturday said Argentine Messi would not undergo a pre-season medical or attend training on Monday.

The 33-year-old six-times world player of the year informed his lifelong club on Tuesday he wished to leave immediately, plunging Barca into new turmoil less than two weeks after their humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich.
Messi’s lawyers plan to invoke a clause in his four-year contract, signed in 2017, which would have allowed the forward to leave the club for free if he had requested it by June 10.
They will argue that that date — nominally the end of the season — is now irrelevant after the coronavirus delays that led to the season’s extension and the team playing deep into August.
Under the terms of the contract which expires in 2021, the only way Messi can leave without the club’s consent is if another club pays his release clause of 700 million euros ($833 million).

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimović is back in Italy and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan.
“Finally, everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home,” Ibrahimović said upon his arrival at Milan’s Linate airport late Saturday.
The 38-year-old Ibrahimović is expected to sign a one-season deal worth $8.3 million.
Ibrahimović began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.
Seven-time European champion Milan finished sixth in the Italian league and earned a Europa League spot.
“As I’ve always said, I’m not here to be a mascot. I’m here to bring results and to help the team, the coach and the squad return to where Milan should be,” Ibrahimović said in a video on Milan’s website.
“We had a great last six months but we haven’t won anything,” he added. “This year I’ve got the chance to be here from the start so we’ve got to continue like we were, working hard and sacrificing ourselves to reach our goals.”
Serie A opens Sept. 19.

