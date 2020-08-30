You are here

Saudi bourse Tadawul officially launches derivatives market

Saudi authorities have introduced a raft of reforms to attract overseas share buyers and issuers as part of efforts to lure foreign capital and diversify the oil-dependent economy. (AFP)
Updated 30 August 2020
Reuters



  • Saudi Futures 30 (SF30) Index Futures Contract is based on the MSCI Tadawul 30 (MT30)

Reuters

RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange (TADAWUL) launched the kingdom’s first exchange-traded derivatives market and clearing house on Sunday, as part of its strategy to make its equity markets more attractive to foreign investors.
Using Nasdaq technology, the Saudi Futures 30 (SF30) Index Futures Contract is based on the MSCI Tadawul 30 (MT30), the first exchange-traded derivatives product.
“This is a significant step in introducing sophisticated market products and creating a trading environment that is attractive to local as well as international investors,” said Tadawul CEO Khalid Alhussan.
In a separate statement it said Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia has become a member of Tadawul with the right to conduct brokerage services for derivatives trading and to deal as a principal and as an agent for the new market launch.
Saudi authorities have introduced a raft of reforms to attract overseas share buyers and issuers as part of efforts to lure foreign capital and diversify the oil-dependent economy.
In 2019, the Saudi market joined the FTSE Emerging All Cap Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, triggering more foreign fund inflows.
In July, Tadawul officials said the bourse plans to launch other derivatives-related products, such as options, and complete the whole system by around the end of 2021 or the start of 2022.

Saudi Aramco discovers two oil and gas fields

Updated 30 August 2020
Arab News

Saudi Aramco discovers two oil and gas fields

  • Abraq Al-Tuloul is an oil and gas field
  • Hadbat Al-Hajarah is an oil field

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the north of the Kingdom, the energy minister announced on Sunday.
A gas field called “Hadbat Al-Hajarah” was discovered in the Al-Jouf region and an oil and gas field called “Abraq Al-Tuloul” was discovered in the Northern Borders region, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said.
Gas from the Al-Sara reservoir at the Hadbat Al-Hajarah field, east of Sakaka, flows at a rate of 16 million standard cubic feet per day. It also produces 1,944 barrels of condensate.
Arab Light crude oil flows from the Al-Sharurah reservoir in the Abraq Al-Tuloul field, which lies to the south east of the northern city of Arar, at a rate of 3,189 barrels per day. The reservoir  also produces 1.1 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Al-Qawwarah, another gas reservoir in the same field, produces 2.4 million cubic feet of natural gas and 49 barrels of condensate per day.

The minister added that Aramco would continue to work on assessing the quantities of oil, gas and condensate in the two fields, in addition to digging more wells to determine their area and size.

