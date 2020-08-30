You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia on right path to ‘controlling’ virus spread

Saudi Arabia on right path to ‘controlling’ virus spread

Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from COVID-19 and 910 new cases of the disease on Sunday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zyjqa

Updated 16 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Arabia on right path to ‘controlling’ virus spread

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 289,667
  • Less than 1k new cases recorded for the second day in a row
Updated 16 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Decreasing numbers of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are a positive sign indicating a control over the spread of the virus in Saudi Arabia, which recorded less than 1,000 cases for the second day in a row on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia recorded 910 newly confirmed cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 314,821.
Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that dwindling numbers are a sure sign that the Kingdom is on the right path to controlling the spread, warning: “We can still do more to ensure that the numbers continue to decrease.
“Epidemiological investigation teams tracking the spread have noticed that half of the confirmed cases recorded as of late are of people not adhering to proper protocols such as wearing masks and following social distancing measures in public places; most of them are of the youth demographic,” said Al-Aly.
“After going through a stable period, we notice a significant decrease in the number of critical care patients over the past two months and the numbers decreased by 33 percent, approximately a third of what it used to be,” he added.

FASTFACTS

• 314,821 Total cases

• 289,667 Recoveries

• 3,870 Deaths

There’s a noticeable 6 percent decrease in the past 10 days alone, said Al-Aly, noting that there are currently 21,284 active cases in the Kingdom, 1,545 of which are in critical care units.
On Sunday 1,226 new recoveries were recorded, raising the number of those recovered since the beginning of the pandemic to 289,667, and raising the recovery rate to 92 percent.
Thirty new fatalities were also recorded, increasing the fatality rate to 3,870.
As the Kingdom continues its efforts to actively screen cases to contain the spread of COVID-19, 37,466 new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the number of PCR tests to over 5 million so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Event aims to modernize Saudi education system
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief ramps up humanitarian support for war-ravaged Yemen

Students in Saudi Arabia begin the new school year with some uncertainty

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education is taking a series of steps to enhance distance learning concepts nationwide. Around 6 million school students and half-a-million teachers began the first week of the new academic year virtually on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 23 min 29 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Students in Saudi Arabia begin the new school year with some uncertainty

  • Distance learning could become part of normal schooling after pandemic, Saudi education minister suggests
Updated 23 min 29 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Around 6 million school students and half-a-million teachers in Saudi Arabia began the first week of the new academic year virtually on Sunday, but with shared frustration and a difficult start.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education (MoE) announced a test launch of its new Madrasati (My school) platform for distance learning last week before the start of the academic year, but many students and teachers have been struggling with their registration since the initial announcement.
 A hashtag on the new educational platform was trending in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, where many students, parents, and teachers asked for help or expressed their frustration and confusion.
Secondary school student Mariam Harthi from Jeddah told Arab News that she preferred how things went last semester.
“It was much easier before this platform, we used to arrange everything with the teacher via our Telegram group and attend classes with her on ZOOM or Microsoft Teams, and things were going well. I still cannot register on the new platform and I don’t know why yet, although I followed the instructions. Something is wrong,” she said.
Secondary school student Saleh Omar from Makkah was able to complete creating his account on the platform, but said he doesn’t know how to use it yet.
“Thankfully, I was able to access the platform but I think it is just a matter of time to get used to it, but I know many people who are still struggling, but I think the problem can be fixed before next week.”


Many private schools had their own subscriptions to other educational platforms, and have already begun implementing their virtual education experience plan.
Reema Mohammed, a private school teacher in Jeddah, said that her school would begin classes starting Monday this week.
“Our school has experience with such platforms, therefore adapting to the new normal was a bit less challenging for us,” she said.
“I think confusion at the beginning of an academic school year is normal. The ministry has offered many other services for teachers that everyone is benefitting from, such as Ein website, YouTube and a number of TV channels. Students can still study until the unified platform is entirely functioning properly with everyone. We will eventually find a solution.”


Parents of students starting a new level are the ones finding the current situation the most uncertain.
“My son has just begun his intermediate level this year, and he still does not know anything about his teachers and schedule because I’m not able to use the platform yet,” said Maha Hazmi.
“It is a new level and he has to connect with his new school, teachers, and friends. The beginnings of such experiences are important and I hope he starts his first week the right way.”
On Saturday, the ministry announced that the first week of this school year will be a trial period so students, parents, and teachers can complete the registration process, get trained on how to use it and receive technical support to set up their accounts and become familiar with the platform.
Students’ and teachers’ attendance won’t be tracked during the first week, though everyone should follow their schedules starting from next week. Madrasati is a free platform that is set to facilitate students’ evaluation and communication between teachers and students as well as their parents.
It imitates a normal day at school that begins with the national anthem and some physical exercises before students start their classes.
It also allows teachers to create virtual classes and offers students a wide variety of content including presentations, educational videos, textbooks, exercises, and courses for different levels: Elementary, intermediate, and secondary.
It is one of the ministry’s steps in activating and enhancing the distance learning concept nationwide.
Earlier in April, Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh said distance learning could eventually be a strategic choice for Saudi Arabia and not just an alternative following the coronavirus disease crisis.
“We must adapt, live with the new normal, and estimate future risks that can affect students and that all faculty members may face in various settings,” said Al-Sheikh on Friday.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi schools

Related

Saudi Arabia
Creating school-like atmosphere in Saudi homes ‘difficult’ – parents
Saudi Arabia
The Saudi photographer doing it her way

Latest updates

Students in Saudi Arabia begin the new school year with some uncertainty
Coalition forces in Yemen foil Houthi boatbomb attack 
Spain struggles to put in place basic income scheme
Deal signed to empower Yemeni women
Saudi athletes forum attracts 10,000 viewers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.