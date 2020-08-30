You are here

Fortune favors the gold: Egypt sees record profits

An employee displays gold bars at a Korea Gold Exchange shop in Seoul on July 30, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 30 August 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian government sources have estimated that the country will produce 15.6 tons of gold during the current fiscal year.

The sources said the government is looking for new exploration and discovery opportunities in regions by increasing foreign mining investment in Egypt.

Centamin, which owns the Sukari mine, announced that profits from the mine increased by about 100 percent during the first quarter of 2020 to a record $49.2 million, compared with $24 million in the corresponding period last year. It said the increase was supported by high sales and gold prices.

Egypt received $42.5 million as a share of the profits during the January to March period of 2020, in addition to $6.7 million in royalties, compared to $20.5 million and $3.5 million last year, respectively.

The company said the mine produced 125,100 ounces during the first quarter of 2020, but expected production to decline to 115,000 ounces during the second quarter.

A government source said that General Authority for Mineral Resources revenues over the last fiscal year rose to 2.24 billion Egyptian pounds, adding that the authority oversaw huge improvements, especially after the Mineral Resources Law was issued.

The source said the authority aimed to achieve a 2.4 billion Egyptian pound revenue, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the target being reached.

China diplomat sees EU-Beijing investment pact by end of 2020

Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

  • The two sides agree on the need to address global trade challenges
PARIS: The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Sunday it was possible to conclude an EU-China investment accord by the end of 2020. 

“I am thinking of the investment agreement. We have the possibility of concluding it before the end of the year. It is important more than ever to take a step,” Wang Yi said, speaking at the IFRI think tank in Paris, via an interpreter.

Wang Yi said that what was happening in the Xinjiang region and Hong Kong was an internal Chinese matter and that other countries should not interfere.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier said that in a meeting with Wang-Yi he had reminded him of Paris’ deep concerns about the worsening human rights situation in those two regions. 

Separately, the Financial Times newspaper reported that the Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is focusing on its budding cloud business, which still has access to US chips despite sanctions against the company, to secure its survival. Huawei’s cloud computing business sells computing power and storage to companies, including giving them access to artificial intelligence, and has been growing rapidly, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.

In January, Huawei put the unit on an equal footing with its smartphones and telecoms equipment businesses, the FT reported.

The unit was stepping up its offerings and Beijing will increasingly support the company through public cloud contracts, according to the report.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has restricted technology exports to Chinese companies in particular, notably Huawei, citing national security risks.

