Tala Al-Jahlan has been the acting executive director of legal affairs at the G20 Saudi Secretariat and heading the legal affairs and compliance department since this August.
She spoke about her role at the secretariat in an interview recently, saying that her team had an essential role as it supported other departments to facilitate daily tasks, organize relations locally and internationally and frame these relations on clear legal grounds.
“We are the result of our country’s and leadership investments in the youth, we are an example of such support and empowerment,” she added. “I’m proud to be a product of my country. I have been educated in Saudi Arabia and had my career in Saudi. I have been taught and trained by Saudis.”
In addition to her job at the G20 Saudi Secretariat, she has been pursuing an education in commercial law at Prince Sultan University since 2019.
She studied for a law degree at the university between 2006 and 2011 and, prior to her current position, was a senior legal adviser at the G20 Saudi Secretariat from last October until August this year.
She started her career as an internship trainee at Al-Sulaim Al-Awaji and Partners Law Firm between Sept. 2010 and April 2011, becoming a senior legal adviser at the same firm between May 2011 and Oct. 2019.
Al-Jahlan has represented international and Saudi Arabian corporations and families in transactions connected to corporate restructuring, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, shareholder agreements, foreign direct investment, facility agreements, agency, and distributorship matters.
