You are here

  • Home
  • Fate of Jeddah rivals still unclear at either end of the SPL table

Fate of Jeddah rivals still unclear at either end of the SPL table

1 / 3
Al-Ahly draws with Al-Shabab with one goal each on Sunday. (SPA)
2 / 3
Al-Ettifaq continues its victories at the expense of Al-Taawon in the 28th round of the Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Professionals Cup League. (SPA)
3 / 3
Al-Ahly draws with Al-Shabab with one goal each on Sunday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8qr5q

Updated 31 August 2020
Ali Khaled

Fate of Jeddah rivals still unclear at either end of the SPL table

  • Al-Ittihad remain in 11th place on 31 points, but only two points off the relegation places with two matches left
Updated 31 August 2020
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: A day after Al-Hilal confirmed a record 16th Saudi Professional League (SPL) title, attention turned to the relegation battle and the race for AFC Champions League places for Jeddah rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli on the second night of the season's 28th round.

For struggling Jeddah giants Al-Ittihad it was a case of one step forward and another step back as they could only manage 1-1 draw with fellow relegation-battlers Al-Fateh, to leave them still in danger of what would be a disastrous drop from the SPL. 

Mitchell te Vrede had given Al-Fateh the lead on 42 minutes, with Romarinho equalizing two minutes into the second half.

Al-Ittihad remain in 11th place on 31 points, but only two points off the relegation places with two matches left. On Friday they will meet second place A- Nassr, and a defeat could prove a major blow if other results go against them.

At the other end of the table, Al-Ahli, the favorites for third place before the enforced break, had suddenly found themselves in battle with Al-Wehda after three wins and three losses since the season’s restart.

Al-Shabab took the lead on 21 minutes when Danilo Asprilla’s pass to Abdullah Al Hamdan was laid off to the Argentinian Cristian Guanca, who side-footed brilliantly from outside the penalty area.

Six minutes before the break, Al-Ahli struck back after a stunning run by Abdulfattah Asiri was capped with a fine cross which was dispatched firmly by Ali Al Asmari. Noticeably energized by the equalizer, Al-Ahli dominated the rest of the half and could have taken the lead, but bad luck and some last ditch defending by Al-Shabab meant that teams went into the break all-square.

With Al-Ahli’s momentum halted, Al-Shabab started the second half in the ascendancy, but there were few chances created at either end. Syrian international Omar Al Somah could have won it for Al-Ahli when his header struck the bar on 74 minutes, but in the end the draw was a fair reflection of a relatively uneventful match.

With fourth-placed Al-Wehda losing 2-1 at Al-Faisaly earlier in the day, the draw now leaves Al-Ahli a point ahead in third place and the race for qualification to the Champions League.

For Asiri, the architect of the Al-Ahli’s equalizer, the result proved bittersweet on what could be his last match for the club before joining Al-Nassr.

“I think the draw was fair,” he said. “Of course we wanted to win, we had two or three chances, but we couldn’t score. We wanted to win so that the coach maybe can rotate some players in the coming matches, so we can maintain third place. We’ve had injuries and it's up to the coach to pick the team, he has his own views and he can see how the players are training and he picks his team accordingly."

He also sent out a message to the fans that he will be leaving behind.

“I want to thank Al-Ahli’s supporters,” Asiri added. “I wanted to leave having achieved something big for them. In every match I gave everything I had, not once did give less than my best, never played for just the money. We wanted more, but it was not to be.”

His teammate Mohammed Al Majhad was disappointed that Al-Ahli could not bounce back with a win after their latest defeat.

“We wanted to please the fans after the loss to Damac, but unfortunately couldn’t win,” he said. “We played better, but Al-Shabab are a very strong team. We had a lot of injuries, but those available have done their job.”

“We are not certain of third place, but the coach has spoken to us and said that he will only be satisfied with that,” he added.

Al-Shabab defender Abdullah Al Shamekh was pleased with his side’s display, and believed they had the edge over their opponents.

“I think we performed well today,” he said. We were in control for long periods of the match, but we were unfortunate. We had chances, but were unlucky, but it was fine in the end. I don’t think we had too many difficulties. We had most of the play, except for the period after Al-Ahli scored their goal, we lost concentration for about five minutes."

Brazilian midfielder Seba echoed his colleague’s view.

“I’m very happy with the way all the players performed,” he said. “We dominated the majority of the match, especially in the first half…and I think we deserved to win. We came very determined and we fought to the end. Al-Ahli are strong, and these are the matches we like to play in, we played very well but unfortunately couldn’t win.”

In the fourth and final match of the day, Al-Ettifaq beat Al-Taawoun by solitary goal.

All eyes will now turn to the weekend when Al-Ahli will visit Abha Club, and Al-Ittihad host Al-Nassr.

Topics: Saudi Professional League (SPL) AFC Champions League

Related

Special
Sport
Bafetimbi Gomis treble wraps up record 16th SPL title for unstoppable Al Hilal
Sport
Late win over Al-Faisaly puts Al-Hilal within touching distance of SPL title

Saudi athletes forum attracts 10,000 viewers

Updated 31 August 2020
Arab News

Saudi athletes forum attracts 10,000 viewers

  • The virtual forum, held under the patronage of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of SAOC
Updated 31 August 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Athletes Commission, under the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC), on Sunday concluded its two-day Saudi International Athlete Forum.

The virtual forum, held under the patronage of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of SAOC, attracted more than 10,000 viewers, among them sports specialists and athletes from the Arab and Asian region who attended to learn about athletes’ welfare from specialists in the field.

The first session, on “Life After Sports,” touched on a crucial issue many athletes face after retirement.

Former football goalkeeper Dr. Turki Alawwad said: “You need to have lenience and flexibility toward your future and the opportunities you may take to enhance your income. You lived as an athlete for 35 years as an average but then you have another 35 to spend, why not spend it by doing something useful and beneficial?”

Majed Abdullah, the former footballer and president of the Friends of Retired Footballers Society, said: “At the society we do a lot of workshops to help athletes find a way to invest in good business or do something useful, but not many show up. I wish every sport would run a similar society to help their retired athletes and help the game itself. HRH Prince Abdul Aziz and the Ministry of Housing have been great supporters to us.”

The following session, “Athletes Entourage,” included Ali Alzahrani, Saudi karate coach; Arwa Mutabagani, former equestrian rider and member of the Saudi Equestrian federation and mother of an Olympic champion equestrian; and Nasser Aldaghaither, former president of the Saudi Water Polo Federation and father of a water polo athlete.

Mutabagani discussed the different roles she plays as a mother and professional in the sport. “I play more than a role as a rider and as a team director,” she said. “But it’s not useful for the athletes to mix between them, so when she trains I have to be the team director only to ensure everyone does his job and follows the plan.”

Alzahrani said that families must know about children’s training plans in advance for parents to arrange their commitments with enough time. Aldaghaither, however, explained that it was also important to expose the athlete at an early age to the feelings of winning and losing and to communicate with them in a way that motivated them to do better.

The following session introduced Olivier Niamkey, head of the Athletes Section of Olympic Solidarity at the IOC, who highlighted the opportunities for athletes on the Olympic Solidarity programs, including eight dedicated to athletes.

“We have a budget of $509 million for four years, which is currently from 2017 to 2020, to distribute among all 206 NOCs, in addition to the Olympic Council of Asia activities and hosting the Olympics,” he said.

“We have programs dedicated to athletes in addition to many others for coaches and administrators. Each NOC needs to address us regarding the program they are interested in and we can review their request and approve it. It’s up to the NOC to be active and make an application and an implementation plan to succeed.”

The fourth session included Kady Kanoute, former basketballer and chair of the WADA Education Committee, former Côte d’Ivoire hurdler, Marcellin Dally, and Saudi Arabian Antidoping Committee Chairman Dr. Mohammed-Saleh Alkonbaz.

Kanoute said: “The role of education is a key changer because you can have an impact on the decision-making of athletes so we try to tailor it to the role of their entourage and those who support the athletes as well. This, of course, should be addressed with targeted programs to offer the right positive programs.”

“If the athletes want to be the best they can, they need to be the best in all angles. That’s why they need to have an anti-doping environment with the inclusion of integrity, sport values and ethics through open debates with athletes so issues related can be open for discussion and awareness,” Dally said.

Dr. Alkonbaz said: “Doping includes health issue problems, legal problems and ethical and integrity problems. Those three things involve many people being trained to help. In our experience, from 2010-2013 we tested less than 500, 6 percent were positive, the percentage in 2017-18 became less than 1 percent although the number doubled to 1,000 cases. This showed the increased awareness among athletes because of the educational workshops we held among athletes.”

“But you have to see also who is related to the athletes because they have a direct influence on his decision whether to take (up) doping or not,” he said.

The last session highlighted the importance of sport psychology for the mental health of athletes with the participation of sport psychologist, Dr. Mohammed Alsulaiman, Dr. Mohammed Fagehi, vice president at the Sports Medicine Federation, and water polo player, Bader Aldaghether.

Alsulaiman said: “As an athlete, it’s very hard to deal with stress. That’s why they need a specialist, especially in difficult times; for example, a young athlete at a new huge major sporting event. That’s why we need to prepare him in advance to go through this. Individual sports are easier to deal with than team games because of the numbers. Focusing on individual sports can also deliver better results and more medals.”

The importance of preparing mentally is as important as being prepared physically; they are both intertwined,” Aldaghether said.

Dr. Fagehi said: “We need to have realistic goals as to what we expect from athletes; most athletes are harsh on themselves and tend to think negatively. Confidence is key in securing success.”

The closing session included Vice President of SAOC Prince Fahad bin Jalawi Al Saud, who thanked the Saudi Athletes Commission for hosting the forum, and the guest speakers for helping the forum to be successful.

“I believe this is the golden era for our Saudi athletes, especially because of having HRH Prince Abdul Aziz as SAOC president, and athletes who share the same concerns any athletes have and thus tend to help and support them,” he said.

Topics: Saudi athletes Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal

Related

Sport
Saudi forum discusses athletes’ needs
Saudi Arabia
Culture ‘offers hope in post-pandemic world,’ Saudi forum told

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi reopens non-Muslim churches
Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award
Yemen to witness progress in implementing Riyadh Agreement, speaker says
US-Israeli delegation to arrive in the UAE for historic meeting
Trump told Abe he was Japan’s greatest prime minister, White House says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.