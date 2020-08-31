You are here

Box Office: 'The New Mutants' lands $7 million debut

Before the pandemic hit, “The New Mutants” was facing headwinds. (YouTube)
Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

Box Office: 'The New Mutants' lands $7 million debut

Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Superhero thriller “The New Mutants,” one of the first major movies to open since coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7 million over the weekend.

Though ticket sales were on the lower end of expectations, the Disney and 20th Century Studios release marks the biggest debut yet for a new release during the pandemic.

Around 60-70% of theaters have reopened across the U.S. and Canada, according to Disney. However, some of the biggest moviegoing markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey and New York, still remain closed.

Even before the pandemic hit, “The New Mutants” was facing headwinds. The “X-Men” spinoff, about young mutants discovering their powers, had a particularly arduous journey to the big screen since it was initially scheduled to release in 2018. It reportedly went through extensive reshoots and has been delayed numerous times.

Analyst David A. Gross, who runs movie consultancy FranchiseRe, estimates “The New Mutants” would have generated roughly $14 million if all 6,000 movie theaters in the country were open.

Topics: The New Mutants

Lebanese designer Rami Kadi launches new initiative for Beirut  

Updated 31 August 2020
Arab News

Lebanese designer Rami Kadi launches new initiative for Beirut  

Updated 31 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: A number of celebrities and businesses around the world have pledged to support Lebanon after a massive explosion broke through Beirut on Aug. 4 killing over 200 people and injuring thousands. 

The latest to do so is Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.

Kadi, who was born in the US and raised in Lebanon, announced on Monday that he is launching limited edition T-shirts, embroidered with women empowerment messages, to support families who were affected by the deadly blast.  

All proceeds from the designs, which retail for $66, will go to Family Aid Lebanon, an organization run by a group of friends to help those affected by the tragedy.

Additionally, on Aug. 14, the couturier announced sales from the proceeds of one of his couture dresses, from the Fall 2020 collection,  will go to Beb W Shebbek, a Lebanese organization that has been helping families rebuild their homes after the blast.

Kadi, who is known for his unconventional take on high-end sartorial design, was among a long list of celebrity-loved designers whose ateliers and studios were destroyed during the explosion, including Zuhair Murad, Elie Saab, Rabih Kayrouz, Andrea Wazen, Azzi & Osta, Nicolas Jebran and more. 

On Aug. 19, Murad launched a similar initiative to Kadi. The Ras Baalbek-born designer’s charity initiative aims to raise funds for Offrejoie, a politically and religiously independent Lebanese NGO. 

Murad designed a shirt emblazoned with the text “Rise From the Ashes” on Represent, a platform where designers can represent a cause through T-shirts. 

All profits from the t-shirt, which retails for $25.99, will go to relief efforts.

A number of celebrities, including Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian and more, have purchased the designer’s shirt to show support for Lebanon. 

Topics: Rami Kadi Beirut explosion

