Box Office: ‘The New Mutants’ lands $7 million debut

LOS ANGELES: Superhero thriller “The New Mutants,” one of the first major movies to open since coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7 million over the weekend.

Though ticket sales were on the lower end of expectations, the Disney and 20th Century Studios release marks the biggest debut yet for a new release during the pandemic.

Around 60-70% of theaters have reopened across the U.S. and Canada, according to Disney. However, some of the biggest moviegoing markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey and New York, still remain closed.

Even before the pandemic hit, “The New Mutants” was facing headwinds. The “X-Men” spinoff, about young mutants discovering their powers, had a particularly arduous journey to the big screen since it was initially scheduled to release in 2018. It reportedly went through extensive reshoots and has been delayed numerous times.

Analyst David A. Gross, who runs movie consultancy FranchiseRe, estimates “The New Mutants” would have generated roughly $14 million if all 6,000 movie theaters in the country were open.