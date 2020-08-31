You are here

UK police detain two after Ryanair ‘security threat’

Ryanair planes are seen at Dublin Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 31 August 2020
AFP

  • Police said they detained the pair, a man from Kuwait and another from Italy, under terrorism laws
  • The plane’s crew had been alerted to a “potential security threat on board”
LONDON: British counterterrorism police were holding two men on Monday following a “security threat” aboard a Ryanair flight that led to fighter jets being scrambled to intercept it.
Police said they detained the pair, a 34-year-old man from Kuwait and a 48-year-old man from Italy, under terrorism laws late on Sunday at Stansted Airport after the flight from Vienna landed.
Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) said it had launched two Typhoon fighter jets from a base in nearby Lincolnshire “to intercept a civilian aircraft.”
“The aircraft was escorted safely to Stansted,” it added.
A spokesman for budget carrier Ryanair said the plane’s crew had been alerted to a “potential security threat on board.”
“In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely,” said the airline.
“Passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimize the delay to their flight.”
Police said inquiries were ongoing.

Oregon state police called to Portland as officials warn of escalating violence

A man dressed in an American flag joins protesters in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 22, 2020. (File/Reuters)
Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

Oregon state police called to Portland as officials warn of escalating violence

  • Pro-police reform protestors have clashed with right-wing groups and militias, as well as local and federal law enforcement in recent weeks
  • Escalating civil unrest is quickly becoming a major point of contention in the race for the US presidency
Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

PORTLAND: Oregon state police were poised on Monday to return to Portland after a fatal shooting this weekend, as clashes escalated between an armed right-wing group and protesters demanding racial justice and police reforms.
Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, released a plan Sunday night in response to violence that she said was stoked by an armed right-wing group called Patriot Prayer. In addition to bringing in state police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Attorney would commit more resources to prosecuting criminal offenders.
“Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence. I will not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets,” Brown said in a statement.
Protests have roiled downtown Portland every night for more than three months following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, the Black man who died under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.
The demonstrators, demanding reforms of police practices they view as racist and abusive, have frequently clashed with law enforcement and on occasion with counter-protesters associated with right-wing militia groups.
On Monday, Portland police said 29 people were arrested overnight after taking part in an unlawful gathering in northeast Portland where rocks and eggs were thrown at officers.
Two people arrested had loaded handguns and others had knives and rocks, the police said in a statement.
The clashes have exacerbated national political divisions. Republican President Donald Trump has blamed the unrest on the failure of Democratic-run governments, while Democrats say his divisive rhetoric has emboldened violent right-wing activists.
“Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Trump has sought to crack down on protests as part of his bid to win re-election on Nov. 3. In July, he deployed federal agents to Portland to guard a federal courthouse in the midst of protests, which Democrats and civil liberties groups criticized as federal overreach.
Trump was scheduled to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week, the latest US city where protests against racism and excessive use of force by police at times degenerated into violence. Violent protests have rocked the city since the Aug. 23 shooting by a white police officer that left a Black man, Jacob Blake, paralyzed. Last week, a white teenager was charged with shooting three demonstrators — two fatally.
Authorities have not identified the shooting victim in Portland, but the New York Times reported the man gunned down was wearing a hat with the insignia of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer. On Sunday, the leader of the group, Joey Gibson, appeared to confirm that the victim was a member whom he knew.
Trump later re-tweeted a photo of a man identified as Jay Bishop and described him in that post as “a good American that loved his country and Backed the Blue,” an apparent reference to police. “He was murdered in Portland by ANTIFA.”
Trump wrote, “Rest in Peace Jay!” in his retweet.
Members of the small right-wing group Patriot Prayer have clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters for the past two weekends in Portland.
Gibson, who faces felony riot charges for a 2019 clash in Portland, said in an Aug. 17 post on the group’s Facebook page, “If the ‘leaders’ refuse to protect the innocent then it is the obligation of the people to stand for justice.”
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said on Sunday that authorities were investigating whether Saturday’s shooting was connected to skirmishes that night between a caravan of protesters driving through the downtown district in pickup trucks waving pro-Trump flags and counter-protesters on the streets.
Video on social media showed individuals in the beds of the pickups firing paint-balls and spraying chemical irritants at opposing demonstrators as they rode by, while those on the street hurled objects at the trucks.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on Sunday that city officials were bracing for more violence, citing social media posts vowing revenge for Saturday’s shooting.
“For those of you saying on Twitter this morning that you plan to come to Portland to seek retribution, I’m calling on you to stay away,” Wheeler said.

