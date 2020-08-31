Terror risks remains ‘extremely high’ in France: minister

You are here

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin spoke on the state of terrorism threat at the French General Directorate for Internal Security (Direction Generale de la Securite Interieure DGSI) in Paris. (REUTERS)
  • Over 8,000 people are on a French national warning list of Islamist radicalization
  • Islamist violence in France has left 258 people dead since January 215
PARIS: The risk of terror attacks in France remains extremely high, the interior minister said on Monday, adding that over 8,000 people were on a national warning list of Islamist radicalization.
The comments by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin came two days before 14 people are due to go on trial over alleged involvement in attacks in January 2015 including on the Charlie Hebdo weekly that heralded a wave of militant strikes in France.
The threat “remains extremely high in the country,” Darmanin said in a speech during a visit to France’s internal security service the DGSI.
He said 8,132 individuals had been registered on France’s database of suspected Islamist radicals considered to be a potential security threat.
Fourteen alleged accomplices in the January 7-9, 2015 jihadist attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly, a French policewoman and a Jewish supermarket go on trial in Paris on Wednesday.
All of the perpetrators were killed in the aftermath of the assaults but lawyers for the victims and prosecutors insist the trial will be a hugely important if potentially traumatic moment.
Speaking on France Info radio Monday, national anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard dismissed the idea that it was just “little helpers” going on trial.
“It is about individuals who are involved in the logistics, the preparation of the events, who provided means of financing, operational material, weapons, a residence.
“All this is essential to the terrorist action,” he said.
The January 2015 attacks heralded a wave of Islamist violence that left 258 people dead and raised unsettling questions about modern France’s ability to preserve security and harmony for a multicultural society.

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

  • Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19
  • Mukherjee was in a deep coma and on ventilator support
Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, his son and the current president’s office said.
A veteran politician who served as foreign and finance minister in previous administrations, Mukherjee was in a deep coma and on ventilator support after coming down with a lung infection.
“His demise is passing of an era,” the office of President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.
Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had been hospitalized since.

