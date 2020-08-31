US passes 6 million Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

You are here

A mannequin wearing a protective face mask is seen at a bar entrance as Miami-Dade county allows indoor servicing in restaurants after easing some lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Miami, Florida, U.S., August 31, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The country remains by far the most impacted in the world by the pandemic in absolute terms
WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday passed six million coronavirus cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, adding one million new infections in less than a month.
The country remains by far the most impacted in the world by the pandemic in absolute terms, with nearly a quarter of global infections and 183,203 deaths from Covid-19, the Baltimore-based university’s tracker showed.
The number of new daily cases has declined in recent weeks, but the virus is far from disappearing in the US — despite President Donald Trump’s repeated assertion that it will — and the national average hides huge regional disparities.
Trump, whose re-election bid has been hit by the economic impact of lockdown restrictions, has promised a complete victory over the pandemic, and a readily-available vaccine by the end of the year.
The US charted its five millionth case on August 9. That was just 17 days after it hit four million.
Global coronavirus infections have soared past 25 million, as countries tightened restrictions to halt the health crisis that has upended life for most of humanity.
A million additional cases have been detected globally roughly every four days since mid-July, according to an AFP tally, with India on Sunday setting the record for the highest single-day rise in cases with 78,761

LONDON: We should expect more animal-to-human virus outbreaks in the future, the lead scientist behind Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine has warned.
“Greater population density, greater travel, deforestation — all of these things make it more likely that these outbreaks will happen and then something will spread,” Prof. Sarah Gilbert told The Independent newspaper.  
“Because of the way things have been going in the world, it’s more likely we’ll have zoonotic infections causing outbreaks in the future.” 
Zoonotic infections are diseases caused by viruses or bacteria that transfer from animals to humans.
COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, is widely believed to have transferred from bats to humans in a food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where it first emerged.
Other zoonotic diseases in recent times include West Nile Disease, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Ebola and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.
The World Health Organization estimates that around a billion cases of illness and millions of deaths occur every year from zoonotic diseases, and that 60 percent of all infectious diseases in humans come from animals.
The UN’s Environment Programme and the International Livestock Research Institute have, similarly to Gilbert, warned that the transfer of pathogens from animals to humans is driven by the man-made deterioration of the natural environment — through land degradation, wildlife exploitation, resource extraction and climate change.
Oxford University’s vaccine, like a number of others in development globally, is now in the late stages of its development.
Trials of the vaccine, being developed in partnership with British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, so far suggest it is safe for humans and induces an immune response.
The vaccine could be available by the end of the year if the trials go smoothly, and AstraZeneca has committed to producing 2 billion doses by next summer should it be approved.
But Gilbert cautioned that at this stage it is “difficult” to establish for how long the Oxford vaccine will provide protection from infection, and what level of immunity it will offer.

