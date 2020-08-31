You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan, Afghanistan officials hold talks on security, bilateral ties

Pakistan, Afghanistan officials hold talks on security, bilateral ties

Pakistani soldiers stand guard near the Afghan border in Ghulam Khan, a village in North Waziristan. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jajvt

Updated 31 August 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Pakistan, Afghanistan officials hold talks on security, bilateral ties

  • The day-long meeting followed a similar one held in Islamabad in June last year
Updated 31 August 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: A Pakistani diplomatic delegation on Monday arrived in Kabul for talks with Afghan officials over bilateral ties and security issues between the two historically uneasy neighbors.

The day-long meeting followed a similar one held in Islamabad in June last year, under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), a platform for bilateral dialogue launched by the two countries in 2018.

“Our goal for holding such meetings is to cement the process of cooperation, understanding, and dialogue through the APAPPS,” spokesman for the Afghan Foreign mMinistry, Gran Hewad, told Arab News.

Hosting the talks, the AFM said in a statement that officials would split into different working groups to discuss matters of security, the war against terror, expansion of bilateral economic cooperation, refugee issues, political cooperation, and cooperation in the Afghan peace process with the Taliban.

“(The meeting is) one of the most comprehensive platforms in bilateral relations between the two countries,” the spokesman added.

The latest round of discussions come less than a week after Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry invited Afghan Taliban political representatives from Doha, Qatar to discuss the peace process in Afghanistan with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, saying that they had agreed to a “peaceful settlement of the Afghan war.”

However, Hewad said that Monday’s APAPSS meeting was “pre-planned” and had “no link to the Taliban trip” or the ongoing efforts for talks between Kabul and the Taliban who had allegedly received financial and military support from Islamabad when the group was in power, and since its ouster, for fighting against Afghan and US-led troops.

Nasratullah Haqpal, a Kabul-based regional analyst, told Arab News that the Pakistani delegation might also raise Islamabad’s concerns over “India’s perceived influence in Afghanistan” and using the latter’s soil for fermenting unrest in Pakistan — New Delhi’s arch-enemy.

“I think we may not see normalizations of relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan until the full completion of the peace process and the Taliban become part of a future government,” Haqpal said.

“If the Taliban become part of the current or future government, then India’s role or influence in Afghanistan will come down, then ties between the two will improve,” he added.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s embattled government, since assuming power in late 2014, has focused on forging closer ties with New Delhi and like many past Afghan administrations, Kabul’s relations with Islamabad has seen lots of ups and downs over the historical dispute related to border, trade, and most importantly, Islamabad’s reported ties with the Taliban.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Related

World
Afghanistan flash floods kill 160, search for bodies continues

Tuned in: Community radio leads rural India’s virus battle

Updated 01 September 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Tuned in: Community radio leads rural India’s virus battle

  • Local dialect programs air pandemic updates and fight misinformation
Updated 01 September 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Farheen Khan takes a deep breath and responds to a female caller on the phone-in show on Radio Mewat, a community radio station in Haryana, north India.

The caller is a domestic violence victim. She tells Khan that after her husband lost his job because of the pandemic two months ago, he has stayed home and harassed her.

“Do you mind if I speak with him?” Says 21-year-old Khan, a reporter.

“This is the time to help your wife with household chores and learn new skills. Look for tasks where you two can collaborate. It will strengthen your bond,” Khan tells the man.

Radio Mewat is among more than 300 community radio stations across India that have helped people — particularly rural populations — survive the coronavirus pandemic through special broadcasts.

On March 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown that lasted over 100 days. The government is now easing restrictions in different phases. 

“Men have been spending longer hours at home since the beginning of the pandemic. For many families, this results in an increase in domestic violence,” Khan told Arab News.

In the first two months of the lockdown, government data shows that more than 30,000 domestic violence complaints were made by women. The number of complaints made in the first two months of lockdown were higher than any other March to April period over the past decade.

Khan said she often shares government helpline numbers with callers.

The Indian government has launched health, education and agricultural programs in about 117 districts across the country. Many of them have low literacy rates and media penetration.

“Community radio acts as a credible tool in these districts as it curates and disseminates content with a local perspective and language,” Archana Kapoor, Radio Mewat’s founder, told Arab News.

The station began in September 2010, and is one of the first community stations in Haryana started by a non-profit.

“Our station is a bridge between the administration and the community. Since the beginning of the pandemic, local authorities have approached us every time they had an important announcement to convey to people here,” Kapoor said.

With over 3.3 million coronavirus cases, India recently registered the highest single-day spike in the world. It took the country only 16 days to register its latest million cases. India’s tally is third only to the US and Brazil.

At the start of the outbreak, radio stations relayed government updates, urged listeners to opt for early detection and addressed misinformation.

“Earlier, we would go to the office of the medical officer or an expert would visit our studio for an interview. During the crisis, we learned how to work remotely. It was a new experience for us. Now, many experts and local officials call us and their messages are relayed live from the station,” Khan said.

Even as the government eases lockdown measures, Radio Mewat still dedicates three hours of programming to the pandemic.

“We are repeatedly telling people that the crisis is not over yet and they should continue to take precautions,” Khan said.

N. Ramakrishnan, executive director of Ideosync Media Combine, said that community radio’s advantage lies in being able to broadcast in local dialects.

About 19,000 languages and dialects are spoken across India.

“The majority of announcements by the government on various platforms are in English or Hindi. At times, stations also put the information in perspective depending on popular narratives,” Ramakrishnan said.

“Such stations are also able to address fake news before it creates any problems in the community.”

India has about 139 million migrant workers — men and women who migrate to urban centers for work, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

During the lockdown, thousands of migrant workers returned home after losing their jobs, creating an unprecedented situation for state governments. More than 1.5 million workers returned to Bihar state alone.

For Kripa Shankar, station manager at Radio Rimjhim, a community radio station in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, said the mass movement created new challenges. 

Like staff at other stations, his team feared contracting the virus. Even so, they felt they had a duty to address pandemic-related questions.

“Large sections of our listeners comprised of COVID-19 deniers. Through facts and interviews, we had to convince them that the virus was a reality,” Shankar said.

“Among the people who returned to our district, there were many who were not willing to be quarantined. Our programs told them the significance of isolation.”

Radio Mattoli in Kerala acknowledged the threat of coronavirus as early as January.

Around 1 million Keralites live in the Gulf region.

Father Bijo from Radio Mattoli said that when people began returning from the Gulf, he knew the spread of the virus was inevitable.

“With the help of Indians living in the US, we have acquired 1000 new radio sets and have distributed about 300 so far,” he said.

“At least five times a day, there are announcements and updates from the government on our station.”

The station caters to a half-million-strong tribal population in Kerala’s Wayanad district who have no access to electricity and TV.

Topics: India radio

Related

Business & Economy
India’s economy shrinks record 23.9% y/y in first quarter
World
India’s top court lets off lawyer who criticized judiciary

Latest updates

TikTok grows in GCC despite global controversy
Egyptian tourism to return after five-month hiatus
Turkish dissident parliamentarian hospitalized after Istanbul street attack
For many Franco-Lebanese people, Lebanon is where the heart is
The French-Lebanese architect who perished in the Beirut blast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.