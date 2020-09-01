You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today; A Field Guide to Grad School: Uncovering the Hidden Curriculum

What We Are Reading Today; A Field Guide to Grad School: Uncovering the Hidden Curriculum

Short Url

https://arab.news/2vdu8

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today; A Field Guide to Grad School: Uncovering the Hidden Curriculum

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Edited by Jessica McCrory Calarco

Some of the most important things you need to know in order to succeed in graduate school—like how to choose a good advisor, how to get funding for your work, and whether to celebrate or cry when a journal tells you to revise and resubmit an article—won’t be covered in any class. They are part of a hidden curriculum that you are just expected to know or somehow learn on your own—or else.

In this comprehensive survival guide for grad school, Jessica McCrory Calarco walks you through the secret knowledge and skills that are essential for navigating every critical stage of the postgraduate experience, from deciding whether to go to grad school in the first place to finishing your degree and landing a job. An invaluable resource for every prospective and current grad student in any discipline, A Field Guide to Grad School will save you grief—and help you thrive—in school and beyond.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Trust in Numbers by Theodore M. Porter
books
What We Are Reading Today: Vesper Flights

What We Are Reading Today: Magazines and the Making of America

Updated 31 August 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Magazines and the Making of America

Updated 31 August 2020
Arab News

Author: Heather A. Haveman

From the colonial era to the onset of the Civil War, Magazines and the Making of America looks at how magazines and the individuals, organizations, and circumstances they connected ushered America into the modern age. How did a magazine industry emerge in the US, where there were once only amateur authors, clumsy technologies for production and distribution, and sparse reader demand? What legitimated magazines as they competed with other media, such as newspapers, books, and letters? And what role did magazines play in the integration or division of American society?
From their first appearance in 1741, magazines brought together like-minded people, wherever they were located and whatever interests they shared.
As America became socially differentiated, magazines engaged and empowered diverse communities of faith, purpose, and practice.
Religious groups could distinguish themselves from others and demarcate their identities. Social-reform movements could energize activists across the country to push for change.

Topics: Books

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today; A Field Guide to Grad School: Uncovering the Hidden Curriculum
France-Lebanon ties: The two countries share an enduring bond
Francophilia or a sign of despair?
Lebanon can draw strength from life of De Gaulle: Former French minister
INTERVIEW: ‘France is for a strong and sovereign Lebanon’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.