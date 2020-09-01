You are here

Gigi Hadid gives fans cryptic clue on due date

The part-Palestinian model is expecting her first child in September. Instagram
Updated 01 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid is set to give birth any day now. The US-Palestinian-Dutch model, who is expecting her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, just gave her 57.1 million Instagram fans a huge clue as to when her due date is. Posting behind-the-scenes photographs from her ethereal maternity shoot with fashion photography duo Lango and Iango, Hadid wrote that she was 33-weeks pregnant at the time. As the photos were lensed on July 26, this means that the 25-year-old is around 38 weeks pregnant right now — meaning Hadid is almost ready to welcome her little one into the world.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

33 weeks

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

For the most part, Hadid has kept mum when it comes to sharing details of her pregnancy. 

During an Instagram Live session in July she talked about why she opted not to post photos of her baby bump earlier.

“Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” she said.

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it’s been very cute and exciting and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say, obviously, make sure you don't miss it,” she continued.

However, recently, the catwalk star has been opening up more about her pregnancy with her fans and sharing insights into her last few weeks as a twosome with Malik. Just last week, the mother-to-be opened up to a fan on Twitter after she was asked what it was like “shooting with (her) baby bump for the first time.”

“I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me (sic),” she replied to the fan. “But it was definitely more tiring than working normally.”

Hadid and Malik have recently relocated to New York City, where the expectant model intends to give birth. The on-again couple, who reunited at the end of last year, are currently living in the fully-furnished NoHo apartment that Hadid recently revealed she “spent all of last year designing and curating.”

5 reasons to go bananas for the nutrient-packed fruit

5 reasons to go bananas for the nutrient-packed fruit

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her expert advice on the superfood that will help you lead a longer and healthier life.

Bananas are one of the tastiest and most versatile foods around, and the good news is that they are packed with healthy nutrients. Use them in smoothies, fruit bowls, on their own as a snack or dessert, or in the lockdown favorite bake — banana bread. Perfect before or after training, this fruit is a nutritional powerhouse.

Skin health

The abundance of vitamin C and manganese contained in bananas makes them a superfood for the skin. Manganese works by helping the body utilize vitamin C, and they work together to protect against cell and tissue damage from free radicals. Both also help produce collagen, the protein that builds and holds your skin and bones together.

Vitamin C and manganese contained in bananas makes them a superfood for the skin. (Supplied)

Pregnancy

Bananas are a good source of potassium, which can help relieve the leg cramps that are common in pregnant women. They also contain vitamin B6, which is essential for fetal development and which can also help with nausea and vomiting during the first trimester. In addition to super nutrient vitamin C, which keeps immunity in order, bananas are also rich in fiber, which can help with constipation, something that affects half of all pregnant women.

Weight loss

The average banana has around 100 calories, which is pretty low considering how filling, nutritious and tasty they are. Opt for unripe (greener) bananas, which are higher in resistant starch and therefore more filling, helping to reduce appetite. Bananas can also help moderate blood sugar levels and may reduce appetite by slowing stomach emptying.

The average banana has around 100 calories, which is pretty low. (Shutterstock)

Blood pressure

Bananas keep high blood pressure in check due to a combination of high potassium and low sodium. One large banana provides over 10 percent of your daily potassium requirements, which means it can also contribute toward maintaining a healthy heart and kidneys.

Fitness

Bananas are fat-free and contain three natural sugars — sucrose, fructose and glucose — making them an excellent source of energy, especially for growing kids and exercise lovers. They have been labelled the perfect food for athletes due to their mineral content and quick-digesting carbs, making them an energizing addition to breakfast, a filling reboot between training sessions, and an excellent post-workout filler food with a protein shake. As mentioned, they may also play a part in reducing cramps that exercise can bring on.

