  Advocate of Lebanon's arts dies after suffering injuries in blast

Advocate of Lebanon’s arts dies after suffering injuries in blast

According to UNESCO, 640 historic buildings were severely damaged by the explosion and 60 are at risk of collapse. (File/AFP)
  • Cochrane was a pioneer in developing awareness of the architectural and cultural heritage of Lebanon
  • The explosion killed more than 190 people, injured 6,000 and destroyed entire neighborhoods
BEIRUT: Yvonne Sursock Cochrane, a leading advocate of arts and cultural heritage in Lebanon, has died at the age of 98 after sustaining injuries in the Beirut port explosion last month.
“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Lady Yvonne Sursock Cochrane, who campaigned tirelessly for the preservation of Lebanon’s architectural heritage throughout her life,” a statement from the Sursock Museum, which she helped develop, said.
Cochrane, who died on Monday on the eve of Lebanon’s centenary, was a pioneer in developing awareness of the architectural and cultural heritage of Lebanon.
The only daughter of the Lebanese aristocrat Alfred Bey Sursock and his Italian wife, Donna Maria Theresa, she founded the Association for the Protection of Natural Sites and Ancient Homes in Lebanon (APSAD), and was its president from 1960 to 2002.
“We come from a country that unfortunately has no memory. And without memory, we will have no future,” Cochrane said in an undated video posted by the Sursock Museum’s instagram page on Tuesday.
The explosion killed more than 190 people, injured 6,000 and destroyed entire neighborhoods, including several of her family’s buildings.
Cochrane was the chairwoman of the Sursock Museum committee from 1960 to 1966, and was a pivotal figure its development in its early years.
Her historic mansion, one of the architectural jewels of the city and a pillar of its cultural calendar, was very badly damaged in the blast.
According to UNESCO, 640 historic buildings were severely damaged by the explosion and 60 are at risk of collapse.

Tunisian parliament to vote on new government

  • The parliament is expected to vote on Tuesday, with the two biggest parties having already indicated they plan to support Hichem Mechichi
  • If parliament rejects Mechichi’s government, it could prompt an early election
TUNIS: Tunisia’s deeply fragmented parliament on Tuesday started debating whether to back a new government amid a tussle for influence between the president and major parties.
The parliament is expected to vote on Tuesday, with the two biggest parties having already indicated they plan to support Hichem Mechichi, who has proposed a technocratic cabinet without political affiliation.
“The government formation comes at a time political instability and the people’s patience has reached its limit,” Mechichi told parliament as the debate began.
“Our priority will be to address the economic and social situation... stop the bleeding of public finances, start talks with lenders and begin reform programs, including for public companies and subsidies.”
If parliament rejects Mechichi’s government, it could prompt an early election. A narrow majority to back it could indicate that Mechichi would struggle to pass any of the significant reforms seen as necessary by foreign lenders.
Although it was President Kais Saied who proposed Mechichi as prime minister, Tunisian politicians say he has since dropped his support, underscoring the potential for tensions between the presidency and government.
Officials from three parties said Saied had asked them to vote against Mechichi’s government and to instead continue with a caretaker government.
Tunisia is the only Arab state that managed a peaceful transition to democracy after the “Arab Spring” uprisings that swept through the region in 2011.
But its economy has been crippled by high debt and deteriorating public services, made worse by the global coronavirus pandemic, and a year of political uncertainty has complicated efforts to address those problems.
Mechichi’s effort to form an administration is the third since October’s parliamentary election, after the cabinet rejected one proposed cabinet in January and a second government quit in July after less than five months in office.
While previous bouts of political discord in Tunisia have focused on the split between secularists and Islamists, or over economic reforms, the current tensions seem more rooted in the division of powers between president and parliament.
Saied, a political independent who won the presidency in a landslide last year, has said he wants to amend the political system.

