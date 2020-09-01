‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast to reunite for special episode 

DUBAI: Fans of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” rejoice. The cast of the American sitcom will reunite for an unscripted episode set to air on HBO Max in November.

The show stars actors Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro, who will all, along with DJ Jazzy Jeff, be part of the special reunion that will be filmed on Sept. 10, according to Variety.

The special aims to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series which ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” special is the streaming service’s third cast reunion following “The West Wing” and “Friends.”

The much-anticipated “Friends” reunion was supposed to air in May, but it has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, “The West Wing” cast are getting back together to promote voting in November’s US elections.