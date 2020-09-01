You are here

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast to reunite for special episode 

The show stars actors Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro. (Getty)
DUBAI: Fans of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” rejoice. The cast of the American sitcom will reunite for an unscripted episode set to air on HBO Max in November. 

The show stars actors Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro, who will all, along with DJ Jazzy Jeff, be part of the special reunion that will be filmed on Sept. 10, according to Variety. 

The special aims to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series which ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996. 

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” special is the streaming service’s third cast reunion following “The West Wing” and “Friends.”

The much-anticipated “Friends” reunion was supposed to air in May, but it has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, “The West Wing” cast are getting back together to promote voting in November’s US elections. 

Topics: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. 

The star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news to his 31.3 million followers. 

“A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” wrote the “Shape of You” singer.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back,” he added. 

News about the couple expecting their first bundle of joy went viral earlier this month. 

The songwriter, 29, and Seaborn used to baree childhood friends who got married in 2018.  

Topics: Ed Sheeran

