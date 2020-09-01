You are here

Price of oil ‘will hit $65 next year,’ say energy analysts

Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing plant. (AFP/File)
Frank Kane

Price of oil ‘will hit $65 next year,’ say energy analysts

DUBAI: The price of oil will reach $65 per barrel next year as an energy market recovery accelerates, according to one of the world’s leading energy analysts.

Goldman Sachs had a “growing conviction” in its increasingly bullish forecast for crude oil next year, on the rising likelihood of a vaccine against COVID-19 and the “discipline" among oil producers, including the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, said Damien Courvalin, head of energy research at the American banking giant.

With world output under control following the historic cuts deal announced in April, and US shale production under severe pressure, crude prices have bounced back from the wild gyrations of “Black Monday” when US oil fell below zero.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at $45.73 yesterday, near its five-month high and maintaining the consistent upturn of the past month, while West Texas Intermediate, the US standard, was at $43.

“Prices are expected to rally from $45 per barrel currently to $65 by the third quarter of 2021,” Courvalin said.

The forecast represents a growing belief among energy analysts that the price of oil will continue to rise. JP Morgan, the biggest bank in the US and another leading energy expert, has predicted a “super cycle” in oil prices as companies cut back on investment leading to shortages, while post-pandemic demand grows, with prices spiking above $100 per barrel in 2022.

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic outlook came despite slower recovery in demand in the summer months as pandemic cases rose in many parts of the world and economic lockdowns continued.

OPEC+ ministers will meet this month to discuss progress by member countries on their commitments to reduce output, and to make up for shortfalls by some in hitting those targets.
 

Carrefour Egypt announces expansion

Carrefour Egypt announces expansion

  • About 39 Carrefour branches are expected to open over a period of five years
CAIRO: Carrefour Egypt has announced plans to invest about 200 million Egyptian pounds into its operation before the end of the year.

Jean-Luc Graziato, director of stores for the Majid Al-Futtaim Retail Group, said the decision — that will involve opening new branches — came despite sales taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that estimated sales losses totaled about 18 to 20 percent during the pandemic. He added that Carrefour online sales make up 4 to 5 percent of total revenue, which he aims to increase to 10 to 15 percent.

Graziato said that, while the pandemic led to a consumption slowdown in Egypt, the latest signs show a return to normal business conditions. He added that Carrefour’s market share in the Egyptian retail sector ranges between 21 and 22 percent.

“Opening branches of Carrefour in the new administrative capital is already part of our future plans. We have plans to expand in various governorates of Egypt,” Graziato said.

Al-Futtaim Group, which develops and manages shopping centers, integrated cities, retail and entertainment facilities in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operates Carrefour Egypt.

The group announced last year the opening of three new branches this year in the governorates of Minya, Qena and Marsa Matrouh.

About 39 Carrefour branches are expected to open over a period of five years, within the 100 outlets the supermarket chain targeted.

Carrefour Egypt was established in 2002 and employs over 7,000 people.

