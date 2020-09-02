You are here

  • Home
  • Supply curbs and uncertain demand to keep oil above $40

Supply curbs and uncertain demand to keep oil above $40

The International Energy Agency cut its 2020 oil demand forecast as air travel and consumption declined amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jbm4g

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Supply curbs and uncertain demand to keep oil above $40

  • The survey of 43 analysts and economists forecast benchmark Brent crude to average $42.75 a barrel in 2020
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Oil prices will see little change this year and a modest uptick in 2021 as output cuts take effect, with the demand picture clouded in uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The survey of 43 analysts and economists forecast benchmark Brent crude to average $42.75 a barrel in 2020, up from July’s $41.50 consensus and compared with an average price of $42.60 so far this year. Brent is expected to average $50.45 in 2021.

The 2020 US crude price outlook rose to $38.82 per barrel from July’s $37.51.

Global demand, meanwhile, was seen contracting more steeply this year, by between 8-10 million barrels per day (bpd) versus July’s 7.2-8.5 million bpd consensus.

“The market’s looking for a catalyst to break out of its recent range,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas.

“On the bearish side, this could be a degradation of OPEC+ discipline as prices begin to rise, or more severe economic setback ... On the bullish side, a positive outcome in phase three COVID-19 vaccine trials that will re-shape expectations around the path of a global economic recovery.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or “OPEC+,” have urged nations producing oil above agreed quotas to deepen cuts in August and September.

Its current policy calls for a 7.7 bpd cut.

“OPEC+ will likely support a floor at $40, but plateauing demand recovery and concerns of a COVID-19 second wave will make price gains difficult,” Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said.

“Declining US production could be supportive into year-end.”

The International Energy Agency this month cut its 2020 demand forecast by 140,000 bpd to 91.9 million bpd and predicted consumption in 2021 will be slightly lower than 2019.

“Air traffic is likely to suffer for longer,” said Norbert Ruecker of Julius Baer.

Topics: oil prices crude oil

Related

Business & Economy
Oil dips as market eyes possible easing of OPEC supply curbs
Business & Economy
Oil prices set for modest recovery on OPEC+ cuts

Saudi shares lead Gulf markets higher as slowdown eases

Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi shares lead Gulf markets higher as slowdown eases

  • The Tadawul is the largest stock exchange in the Gulf
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian shares led gains among largely positive Gulf stock markets on Tuesday, helped by a jump in financial shares.

The Kingdom’s benchmark index gained 0.5 percent, with Al Rajhi Bank rising and Riyad Bank climbing 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent, each.

Shares of Emaar The Economic City surged 9.9 percent, after the developer entered subscription agreement with Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund.

The completion of the agreement is subject to a number of conditions including the novation of the Ministry of Finance loan to PIF.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.4 percent, led by a 0.7 percent gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and 0.5 percent rise in Emirates NBD Bank.

The emirate has hired banks to advise it on its comeback to international debt markets as the Middle East trade and tourism hub seeks to bolster finances hit by the pandemic.

As the pandemic hit vital economic sectors of the emirate, Dubai this year raised over $3.6 billion in debt through several instruments, the prospectus showed.

In Abu Dhabi, the index also rose 0.4 percent, driven by a 1.2 percent rise in Emirates Telecommunications Group and a 0.3 percent gain in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Topics: Tadawul Gulf markets Saudi shares

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi shares rise as index outperforms Gulf peers
Business & Economy
Saudi shares rise ahead of FTSE Russell index move

Latest updates

Supply curbs and uncertain demand to keep oil above $40
Saudi shares lead Gulf markets higher as slowdown eases
Zoom predicts revenue surge
Interest rising: Why bank branches are hoping for a new lease of life
Logistics giant Maersk to cut jobs in major streamlining operation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.