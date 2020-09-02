You are here

Tesla plans capital raise after share surge

Tesla’s top-of-the-line electric vehicle range, including the Model S, has propelled its share price to a near six-fold increase this year. (Shutterstock)
  • Decision hailed as ‘smart move’ while interest in world’s most valuable car company soars
LONDON: Tesla Inc. unveiled its biggest program of new share sales in a decade as a public company on Tuesday, seeking to cash in on soaring Wall Street interest in the company to raise $5 billion that will ease future debt pressures.

The move comes a day after a 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla’s first since its initial public offering a decade ago, and follows a nearly six-fold increase in the value of its shares this year.

Several major banks, including Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of America Securities Inc, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co, will conduct the sale, the company said in a filing, giving no deadline for its completion.

Tesla shares, which rose about 8 percent in early premarket trading, retreated to trade about 3 percent higher on the day after the news.

The company’s high-flying stock has risen another 70 percent since the split was announced on Aug. 11, and was trading at over $2,000 before the division on Friday.

With a market capitalization now around $465 billion, it became the world’s biggest car company by value in July and has propelled CEO Elon Musk’s personal fortune past $100 billion.

Musk has repeatedly assured investors over the past year that Tesla would not need to raise more money for costly initiatives including the construction of its first European factory and its recently announced construction of a new factory near Austin, Texas.

However, Tesla in February had already announced plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering.

The company said on Tuesday it plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called Tesla’s decision to raise money a smart move at the right time for the company.

“Now in a clear position of strength and out of the red ink, Musk and his red cape are raising enough capital to get the balance sheet and capital structure to further firm up its growing cash position and slowly get out of its debt situation,” he said.

Topics: Tesla

Supply curbs and uncertain demand to keep oil above $40

Supply curbs and uncertain demand to keep oil above $40

  • The survey of 43 analysts and economists forecast benchmark Brent crude to average $42.75 a barrel in 2020
BENGALURU: Oil prices will see little change this year and a modest uptick in 2021 as output cuts take effect, with the demand picture clouded in uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The survey of 43 analysts and economists forecast benchmark Brent crude to average $42.75 a barrel in 2020, up from July’s $41.50 consensus and compared with an average price of $42.60 so far this year. Brent is expected to average $50.45 in 2021.

The 2020 US crude price outlook rose to $38.82 per barrel from July’s $37.51.

Global demand, meanwhile, was seen contracting more steeply this year, by between 8-10 million barrels per day (bpd) versus July’s 7.2-8.5 million bpd consensus.

“The market’s looking for a catalyst to break out of its recent range,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas.

“On the bearish side, this could be a degradation of OPEC+ discipline as prices begin to rise, or more severe economic setback ... On the bullish side, a positive outcome in phase three COVID-19 vaccine trials that will re-shape expectations around the path of a global economic recovery.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or “OPEC+,” have urged nations producing oil above agreed quotas to deepen cuts in August and September.

Its current policy calls for a 7.7 bpd cut.

“OPEC+ will likely support a floor at $40, but plateauing demand recovery and concerns of a COVID-19 second wave will make price gains difficult,” Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said.

“Declining US production could be supportive into year-end.”

The International Energy Agency this month cut its 2020 demand forecast by 140,000 bpd to 91.9 million bpd and predicted consumption in 2021 will be slightly lower than 2019.

“Air traffic is likely to suffer for longer,” said Norbert Ruecker of Julius Baer.

Topics: oil prices crude oil

