Serious first-world issues dealt with charming ease in moody teen drama ‘All Together Now’

“All Together Now” is streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Updated 28 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Many of us in India like to believe that life in rich and prosperous first-world countries such as America is all joy and bliss.

But director Brett Haley’s latest outing, “All Together Now,” quickly diminishes the idea.

On Netflix now and adapted from “The Silver Linings Playbook” author Matthew Quick’s novel, “Sorta Like a Rockstar,” Haley’s work looks at homelessness, parental callousness, and a teenager’s struggle to come out on top of all this.




The film was adapted from “The Silver Linings Playbook” author Matthew Quick’s novel, “Sorta Like a Rockstar.” Supplied

Haley, who made the lyrically charming drama “Hearts Beat Loud,” was highly lauded at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, but it stumbled at the box office that summer. So, it is possible he got another done quickly and sent it straight to the streaming platform. A bigger audience may watch this.

“All Together Now” is very well-crafted and helmed with a touch of softness to deal with unpleasant situations in a teenager’s life.

Amber Appleton (Auli’i Cravalho) is a bright, good-natured kid who works at multiple places – a restaurant, a home for the aged, and as a private caregiver to a wealthy old woman, who grumbles most of the time and is sickeningly sarcastic.

At night, Amber sleeps in a school bus along with her alcoholic mother Becky (Justina Machado). The girl’s father died when she was 12, and when her mom found a boyfriend and moved in with him, Amber could not relate to the man, who turned violent.

But Amber has one great friend, a little dog whom she adores and calls Bobby.

When Bobby falls seriously ill, she cancels her out-of-the-city trip for a music audition. A good singer who has a band as well, she needs the money she has saved to get the dog back to its old self. It is heartening to watch how her friends, the rich and the poor, rally around her to collect funds.




“All Together Now” is very well-crafted and helmed with a touch of softness to deal with unpleasant situations in a teenager’s life. Supplied

Cravalho’s cheery disposition keeps the plot flying, and although there are many movies about issues such as parental cruelty and what the lack of a stable home can do to the psyche of a teen, she manages to make all these look so different.

She acts with a lovely sense of feeling, which sometimes sinks into remorse when she suffers a personal loss. Her love for Bobby is overwhelming and is a delight to watch.

Set in some picture-postcard locations in Portland, Oregon, “All Together Now” happily rises above Dickens’ brand of dreariness. But the climax appears too rushed, and sometimes we are left wondering if the world is made up of so many helpful souls.

Kattan sisters look to pre-loved fashion with latest investment

Updated 02 September 2020
Arab News

Kattan sisters look to pre-loved fashion with latest investment

Updated 02 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: For the fashion obsessed, shopping for vintage finds has never been easier or more accessible, with thousands of independent collectors selling their ‘90s-era Dior and hard-to-find ‘70s-era Yves Saint Laurent online, specifically through Instagram accounts.

In the Middle East, online platforms specializing in selling pre-loved luxury items are popping up fast, facilitating the sale of second-hand items. 

One notable example is The Luxury Closet (TLC), an e-portal for authenticated, pre-owned high fashion items. Boasting an inventory of more than 80,000 luxury items that range from Hermes Birkins to Rolexes, the online marketplace has grown since its launch in 2012 – TLC posted steady 80% growth year-on-year – and it is showing no signs of slowing down.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Luxury Closet (@theluxurycloset) on

This week, the platform partnered up with US-Iraqi entrepreneur Huda Kattan, who has become a principal shareholder in the company. The pre-loved luxury fashion marketplace received investment from HB Investments (HBI), the private investment company owned by the Dubai-based beauty mogul.

The 36-year-old, who launched her beauty empire in 2013, will join the board of TLC, alongside her younger sister and co-founder of Huda Beauty, Mona Kattan, and existing TLC shareholders.

“Sustainability is one of our primary focuses and a core tenant for the HBI portfolio,” said Huda in a released statement. “In our continued effort to champion responsible and eco-friendly businesses, we couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our partnership with The Luxury Closet.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Luxury Closet (@theluxurycloset) on

Echoing her statement, Mona added: “I have always been an advocate of circular fashion and I am very excited about our endeavors with The Luxury Closet.”

The decision to invest in the Dubai-based resale marketplace is personal to the Iraqi sisters, who used to purchase luxury items from vintage and second-hand shops.

“At the beginning of our entrepreneurial journey, we did not have the means to purchase (luxury) items and thus opted for vintage and second-hand shops,” they said in the statement. “I’m very pleased to be part of the board alongside like minded individuals and a business that offers a unique service that fills a major gap in the market,” Mona added.  

