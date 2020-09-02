You are here

  • Home
  • Saudis boost bank balances despite pandemic

Saudis boost bank balances despite pandemic

The Saudi banking sector reported an average increase of 41.4 percent in expected credit losses. (FILE/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m8rpg

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudis boost bank balances despite pandemic

  • Deposits rose 3 percent to $496.5 billion compared to the year-earlier period despite mounting pandemic-related pressures elsewhere in the banking system
  • The Saudi banking sector reported an average increase of 41.4 percent in expected credit losses
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi bank deposits edged up in the second quarter compared to a year earlier according to a report from KPMG.
Deposits rose 3 percent to $496.5 billion compared to the year-earlier period despite mounting pandemic-related pressures elsewhere in the banking system.
The Saudi banking sector reported an average increase of 41.4 percent in expected credit losses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, to $2.293 billion, KPMG said.
Still, the injection of $19.467 billion into the Kingdom's banks by the regulator helped to improve the financial position of lenders in Saudi Arabia.
“It has not been all ‘doom-and-gloom’, and as a silver lining, we have seen success stories of the proactive role played by governments, central banks and regulators," said Khalil Ibrahim Al-Sedais, office managing partner for Riyadh at KPMG.
Overall bank profits fell 7.4 percent in the second quarter to $5.504 billion compared to a year earlier.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi shares lead Gulf markets higher as slowdown eases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, UN member states urge global plan of action to ensure sustainable growth

Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

Updated 02 September 2020
Reuters

Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

  • Family-owned Lego has returned to growth since 2017, when a decade of double-digit sales increases came to an abrupt halt
  • While consumer sales grew 14 percent in the period, revenue rose by only 7 percent to $2.5 billion
Updated 02 September 2020
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Sales of Lego jumped 14 percent in the first six months of the year as families under coronavirus lockdowns spent more time playing together at home, the Danish toy maker said on Wednesday.
Family-owned Lego has returned to growth since 2017, when a decade of double-digit sales increases came to an abrupt halt.
Since then, the company has managed to outpace growth in the overall toy market, a trend that continued between January and June. Best known for its colorful plastic bricks, Lego competes for market share with the likes of Barbie maker Mattel and Hasbro.
“We saw a very positive development during the coronavirus lockdown when families began playing and building Lego sets together,” Chief Executive Niels Christiansen said in an interview.
“We’ve seen momentum continue into the second half of the year even after people started going back to work and to school. So the result is not just a reflection of two months when everyone was sitting at home,” said Christiansen, who took the helm at Lego in 2017.
Last year, Lego increased investments in e-commerce and its brand website, which saw the number of visitors double to 100 million in the first six months of 2020.
While consumer sales grew 14 percent in the period, revenue rose by only 7 percent to $2.5 billion. The difference in revenue and consumer sales was due to retailers drawing on existing inventory to meet demand, as Lego was forced to temporary shut production in Mexico and China.
The company was able to more than compensate for all its 616 shops worldwide being closed at some point during the pandemic by increasing online sales. Nearly all shops have now reopened, Lego said.
Operating profit grew 11 percent to $623.412 million, Lego said.
 

Topics: Lego economy Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
Supply curbs and uncertain demand to keep oil above $40
Media
‘People more scared about economy than COVID-19,’ says creative chairman of McCann Worldgroup

Latest updates

Saudis boost bank balances despite pandemic
Serious first-world issues dealt with charming ease in moody teen drama
Trial begins over Charlie Hebdo terrorist killings that shook France
Kattan sisters look to pre-loved fashion with latest investment
Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.