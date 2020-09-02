You are here

HRW says Syria medics dying for want of virus protection

Syria has recorded 2,830 cases, including 116 deaths, in government-held areas. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 September 2020
AFP

  • HRW said evidence suggested the official figures significantly understate the scale of the outbreak
  • Nine years of civil war have battered Syria’s health care system, with hospitals damaged by bombing
BEIRUT: Human Rights Watch said Wednesday that frontline staff battling the novel coronavirus in government-held areas of Syria are dying in growing numbers for want of personal protective equipment.
It reported multiple deaths of doctors from Covid-19-related symptoms, many of which did not appear in government figures because no test was carried out.
“It is bewildering that as the obituaries for doctors and nurses responding to the Covid-19 pandemic pile up, official numbers tell a story at odds with the reality on the ground,” said HRW researcher Sara Kayyali.
Syria has recorded 2,830 cases, including 116 deaths, in government-held areas, but the health ministry has acknowledged it lacks the “capacity... to carry out widespread testing in the provinces.”
HRW said evidence suggested the official figures significantly understate the scale of the outbreak.
It said it had confirmed the deaths of 33 doctors from Covid-19-related symptoms from a list published in August, while official figures at the time recorded 64 confirmed deaths among the whole population.
“Doctors and nurses operating in government-held areas said that there are severe shortages of supplies, particularly in rural areas,” the New York-based watchdog said.
Personal protective equipment provided by the World Health Organization did not appear to be reaching medical staff in sufficient quantities.
Health workers told HRW that hospitals equipped to treat Covid-19 patients were now all full and smaller centers lacked the ventilators and oxygen to do so.
WHO and “other organizations with a health mandate should publicly insist on expanding testing capacities... and equitable distribution of sufficient personal protective equipment to health workers throughout the country,” HRW said.
Several sources told AFP last month that deaths among medical personnel in government-held areas had shot up in previous weeks.
A doctor, who asked to remain anonymous, said most of the dead had not been tested for the virus but had presented symptoms before dying.
Nine years of civil war have battered Syria’s health care system, with hospitals damaged by bombing, vital equipment lacking and doctors wounded or forced to flee fighting.
The government now controls most of the country but the northwest remains in rebel hands while the northeast is controlled by US-backed Kurdish forces.

US suspends some aid to Ethiopia over dam dispute with Egypt

US suspends some aid to Ethiopia over dam dispute with Egypt

  • It is not clear how many millions of dollars in aid are being affected, or for how long
  • Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam has caused severe tensions with Egypt
JOHANNESBURG: The State Department says that on the guidance of President Donald Trump the US is suspending some aid to Ethiopia over the “lack of progress” in the country’s talks with Egypt and Sudan over a massive, disputed dam project it is completing on the Nile River.
A State Department spokesperson tells The Associated Press the decision to “temporarily pause” some aid to a key regional security ally “reflects our concern about Ethiopia’s unilateral decision to begin to fill the dam before an agreement and all necessary dam safety measures were in place.”
It is not clear how many millions of dollars in aid are being affected, or for how long. The decision was taken by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “based on guidance from the president,” the spokesperson said.
Ethiopia this week said it was asking the US for clarification after a media report said Pompeo had approved cutting up to $130 million in aid because of the dam dispute. The report by Foreign Policy last week set off an uproar among some in Ethiopia, which sees the dam as a source of national pride.
Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam has caused severe tensions with Egypt, which has called it an existential threat and worries that it will reduce the country’s share of Nile waters. Ethiopia says the $4.6 billion dam will be an engine of development that will pull millions of people out of poverty. Sudan, in the middle, worries about the effects on its own dams though it stands to benefit from access to cheap electricity.
Years of talks among the countries have failed to come to an agreement. Key remaining issues include how to handle releases of water from the dam during multi-year droughts and how to resolve future disputes.
The State Department spokesperson says aid will continue for Ethiopia’s response to COVID-19 and HIV and “certain humanitarian assistance to aid those affected by conflict, drought, displacement, and other humanitarian challenges.”

