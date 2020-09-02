SellAnyCar.com expands into Saudi Arabia with plan to create 300 new jobs

LONDON: SellAnyCar.com, the UAE online auto marketplaces for used car sales, is expanding into Saudi Arabia with the launch of Kayishha.

It aims to operate across the Kingdom allowing people across the country to sell any make, model or year car in any condition within 30 minutes.

The company’s entry into the Saudi market has been supported by a $35 million investment from Sanabil Investments, a unit of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which has invested in a number of high-growth technology and e-commerce platforms.

“We see tremendous opportunity for Kayishha to redefine how used cars are bought and sold in Saudi the same way SellAnyCar.com totally disrupted the UAE used car marketplace,” said Saygin Yalcin, founder and CEO of both SellAnyCar.com and Kayishha. “We’ve taken the pain points out of the process for both the seller and buyer and effectively leveled the playing field so both parties get what they most want and need. Dealers can get a daily list of available cars to keep their lots well stocked. At the same time, the sellers get a simple, stress-free and transparent way to immediately get fair market value for their cars.”

The company plans to hire more than 300 people across the country over the next two years, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will initially establish centers at malls in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam with plans to open more than 100 locations within one year.

In addition, the company is building a headquarters and customer service center in Riyadh.

While Kayishha will employ both Saudi nationals and expatriates, the company will emphasize the hiring of local citizens, particularly in the customer service center which will be staffed entirely by Saudi nationals, it said.