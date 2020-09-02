You are here

  • Home
  • Cheap steroid saves lives of seriously ill COVID-19 patients

Cheap steroid saves lives of seriously ill COVID-19 patients

A file photo shows a bottle and box for dexamethasone in a pharmacy in Omaha, Neb. New studies confirm that cheap steroid drugs improved survival for severely ill COVID-19 patients, cementing this as a standard of care and expanding options to more types than this one previously shown to help. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rwgjf

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Cheap steroid saves lives of seriously ill COVID-19 patients

  • Readily available hydrocortisone reduces chance of death by nearly a third: Bristol University research
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A cheap and readily available steroid has been found to significantly reduce the risk of death for patients experiencing serious symptoms of COVID-19.

Research from the UK’s University of Bristol found that hydrocortisone, an anti-inflammatory steroid, reduces the risk of death in seriously ill patients by 31 percent.

The research also found that two other anti-inflammatory drugs reduce the risk of death in seriously ill patients by 20 percent.

Some studies have previously pointed to the effectiveness of hydrocortisone and other steroid drugs in treating seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

But this round of research into this family of drugs, coordinated by the World Health Organization, is the most comprehensive yet.

“Steroids are a cheap and readily available medication, and our analysis has confirmed that they are effective in reducing deaths amongst the people most severely affected by COVID-19,” said Jonathan Sterne, professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at the University of Bristol.

Martin Landray, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford, said hydrocortisone and other steroids tested in the trials are “widely available, cheap, well understood drugs.”

He added: “These drugs have been around for decades. They are the sort of drugs that every medical student learns almost as soon as they open a clinical pharmacology textbook.”

Topics: COVID-19 Steroid

Related

World
‘Major breakthrough’ as UK scientists find $6 steroid cuts coronavirus deaths
Steroid dexamethasone reduces deaths among patients with severe COVID-19 — trial shows

Italy’s former PM Berlusconi tests positive for coronavirus

Updated 02 September 2020
Reuters

Italy’s former PM Berlusconi tests positive for coronavirus

  • Berlusconi, 83, will continue working from his house in Arcore, near Milan
Updated 02 September 2020
Reuters

ROME: Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation at home, his staff said in a statement on Wednesday.
Berlusconi, 83, will continue working from his house in Arcore, near Milan, the statement said, and will contribute to the electoral campaigns of candidates from his Forza Italia party at local elections scheduled for September.

Topics: Italy silvio berlusconi Coronavirus

Related

World
Berlusconi steps back into political ring
Sport
PSG star Neymar positive for COVID-19

Latest updates

Cheap steroid saves lives of seriously ill COVID-19 patients
Emmanuel Macron in tirade against French journalist over ‘mean’ article
Jordan to reopen main airport from next week
US suspends some aid to Ethiopia over dam dispute with Egypt
Portuguese architect wants to create memorial park for Beirut blast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.